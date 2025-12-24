How did Pat Finn die? ‘It’s Complicated’ actor passes away at 60

Pat Finn, known for his roles in shows such as The Middle and the film It's Complicated, passed away at the age of sixty at his home in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that he was struggling with bladder cancer several years ago. Further details about his health struggles have stayed private.

Pat Finn is a beloved figure in American entertainment

A figure within American entertainment, Pat Finn appears across stages and screens with ease. From his early days in improvisational settings, his growth came through shared creativity, shaping the performances he delivered throughout his career. Recognition followed gradually, earned by consistency and presence that feels grounded. Warmth threads through his work, along with timing that does not call attention to itself.

First seen in Hollywood beside Chris Farley, Pat carried forward a bond formed during rugby matches at Marquette University in 1987. Their connection deepened later in Chicago, sharing an apartment while honing craft at the famed Second City theater. By the early nineties, small-screen appearances took shape - Joe Mayo on Seinfeld stood out, followed by turns on The George Wendt Show and Murphy Brown, each part adding depth to his comic range.

A steady presence arrived through Bill Norwood on The Middle, a character brought to life between 2011 and 2018, earning quiet affection across American households.

He has been married to Donna since 1990; he leaves her and their three children behind. What remains is not just memories, but trust kept, promises honored, and the quiet impact felt through laughter.

