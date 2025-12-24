"Pennywise could never": Internet reacts after report claims Stranger Things has added $1.4 billion to the U.S. economy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: (L-R) Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine attend Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Stranger Things, whose first part of its fifth and final season was released last month on November 26, has broken a new record. According to Variety, the beloved Netflix show has since it's premiere in 2016 reportedly contributed $1.4 billion to the US economy and has racked up $1.2 billion views on Netflix to date. This special record-breaking milestone has prompted fans to react to the news in celebration. This fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain that this achivement was something Pennywise, the character from IT: Return to Derry, could never imitate. They wrote:

"Pennywise could never."

The second part of the fifth season of Stranger Things is set to return on Netflix on Christmas, followed by a third and final part, a week later on December 31. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming part will feature three episodes, beginning with episode five titled, Shock Jock, which shall have a runtime of one hour and eight minutes. The much-anticipated finale will also be streamed in select theatres across the country at 8 p.m ET. In an interview with the outlet, the Duffer Brothers spoke about what makes this show so beloved by fans, and said:

“At the end of the day, what people care about are the characters. Ross and I also love monsters and action. You do try to do both."

More about the record-breaking milestone by Stranger Things, as fans react to the news

Stranger Things has most recently racked by several statistical milestone. According to Variety, the show has a number of most-watched scenes in Netflix history across its several seasons. One of the most-watched scenes on the list is from season four, episode seven, titled The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, featuring actress Natalie Dyer. In the scene, her character Nancy Wheeler gets possessed by Vecna while trying to escape the Upside Down.

The show has also achieved other milestones, with the first part of season five having 102.6 million viewership record in less than a month. In fact, just five days after its release, the first part of the new season racked up 59.6 million views, making it the biggest debut for a English language show.

The series also has achieved a rare milestone that highlights the anticipation that fans had ahead of the release of season five. According to Deadline, all previous four seasons of the show were listed in the top ten most watched shows on the platform.

Stranger Things has also made significant economical contributions over the years. The show, which has long been filmed in Georgia, has reportedly contributed $ 650 million to the state's GDP and has created more than eight thousand jobs in the nine years since the debut of the first season in 2016.

The news of these various milestones achieved by Stranger Things has led to a range of positive reactions from fans, with this person writing:

"I myself have watched S3:E8 at least 20 times."

Another fan added:

"Will the sorcerer gonna overtake these eventually."

This fan tweeted:

"Nancy is the goat of the show."

"Stranger Things continues to dominate—both culturally and economically!" added another.

The Stranger Things cast have all remained tight-lipped about the ending of the show's finale, with Caleb McLaughlin describing the episode as "zenith" in a one-word reaction during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just last week.