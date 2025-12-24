Why is Garth Brooks wearing rainbow sash? Country star trends online as Kennedy Center Honors award ribbon sparks confusion

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive on the red carpet of a dinner with Kennedy Center honorees, lawmakers and other special guests at the State Department in Washington, D.C. on December 3, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Garth Brooks performed at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, celebrating one of this year’s recipients, Kiss. The country singer-songwriter also sparked confusion among the viewers after sporting a rainbow-colored ribbon at the event.

The sash that Brooks wore was the Kennedy Center Honors medallion he received in June 2021. Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Dick Van Dyke, and Midori Gotō were the other honorees of the 43rd edition.

The rainbow-colored ribbon, themed after the Kennedy Center Honors, represents the spectrum of artistic skills within the performing arts, including music, theater, dance, film, and more. The iconic color pattern on the medallions remained essentially the same for 47 editions, since the inception of the annual honors in 1978.

Earlier this year, the ribbons underwent a redesign, changing from rainbow to navy blue. James “Jimmy” Baturin, of The Baumgarten Company, was the person who originally made the rainbow sash medallions. The Baturin family remained the maker for decades, until 2025, when Tiffany & Co. became the manufacturer.

Apart from the ribbons, the original medallions featured a gold nameplate. The reimagined medals feature a navy-blue strap with a gold disc depicting the Kennedy Center, surrounded by rainbow colors.

Garth Brooks, who received the honor in 2021, received the same medallion as other honorees until 2024. However, the No Fences artist started trending on X after netizens confused his ribbon with a Pride sash.

Read on to learn how the internet users reacted to the medallion worn by the country singer.

Netizens mistake Garth Brooks Kennedy Honors ribbon for a Pride sash

The Grammy-winning country legend honored Kiss with a performance on Tuesday, December 23. Many X users noticed Brooks’ rainbow-colored Kennedy Honors ribbon and mistook it for a Pride sash.

“So is Garth Brooks coming out as gay tonight?,” a user asked.

“Of course, Garth had to show up with his pride colors,” another user replied.

“Why is Garth Brooks wearing a gay sash at the Kennedy Center Awards?,” one user expressed their confusion.

“Watching the Kennedy Center Honors and of course Garth Brooks must make a political statement,” another one theorized while mistaking the ribbon for Prise sash.

A user tried pointing out the mistake and explained:

“everyone mad that garth brooks is wearing a rainbow sash at the kennedy center honors thinking it’s a pride sash… babes it’s the sash from when he was an honoree…”

Another user criticized Brooks’ performance:

“If you're going to criticize Garth Brooks, criticize him for butchering a KISS song, not for wearing his Kennedy Center Honors ribbon. Worst performance of the night.”

Garth Brooks ⁦@garthbrooks⁩ rocked the house at tonight’s Kennedy Center honors. Thank you, Garth. A true star. https://t.co/zP4e27Hahu — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 24, 2025

However, Gene Simmons appreciated the country singer for performing his band’s Shout It Out Loud, as he wrote on X:

“Garth Brooks ⁦@garthbrooks⁩ rocked the house at tonight’s Kennedy Center honors. Thank you, Garth. A true star.”

One user voiced a similar opinion and tweeted:

“Come on America!!! Garth Brooks belting out KI⚡️⚡️ at the Trump Kennedy Center Awards!!! Eff Yeah!!”

Another one wrote:

“I didn’t think I needed to see @garthbrooks perform @kiss but apparently I did!”

Many others praised Brooks’ Tuesday night performance at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, while some naysayers criticized him.