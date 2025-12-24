“Call my husband right now”: Maria Bucci DUI video goes viral after Cranston Democratic Committee chair caught on camera berating a cop

Maria Bucci, a Cranston Democrat, was arrested on Thursday and charged with DUI (Image via Instagram/@mariabucciri)

The arrest video of Maria Bucci, a Democratic politician from Cranston, Rhode Island, is going viral. According to bodycam footage, she berated a cop after getting stopped for allegedly driving under the influence.

A video from Thursday, December 18, capturing the conversation between Maria Bucci, 51, and East Greenwich Police Officer Anthony St. Laurent was uploaded to the GoLocal LIVE YouTube channel. The video depicts a cop stopping a woman driver for “erratic” driving.

Officer Laurent questioned Bucci about where she had consumed alcohol that night, to which she claimed to have drunk a glass of wine. The 51-year-old asserted that she was driving her cousin home, but the interaction soon turned confrontational, as the cop attempted to perform a field sobriety test.

Maria Bucci asked Officer Laurent:

“You know who I am, right?”

The cop replied:

“I don’t know who you are and I frankly…”

Bucci interrupted Laurent and said, “You don’t care, right?” and the latter replied:

“No, I really don’t.”

Maria Bucci, who is the Cranston Democratic Committee chair, seemingly protested during a field sobriety test and yelled at her cousin:

“Call my husband right now, and call the attorney general and everybody else in town. ‘Cause this is disgusting, God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested.”

Bucci was arrested at the end of the video, where she called the officer a “d***” and a “loser,” while denying that she drank alcohol. The Democrat is facing a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charge.

The video of the politician’s arrest also emerged on X, sparking backlash for her.

Netizens react as Maria Bucci’s DUI arrest video goes viral on X

NEW: Cranston, RI Democratic Committee chair Maria Bucci arrested for drunk driving, asks police if they know who she is.



"God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested," Bucci said before being arrested.



East Greenwich police were trying to conduct a sobriety test, but… pic.twitter.com/zNl2cDeLeG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 24, 2025

The Democrat received criticism after the bodycam footage of her detention emerged on social media. Collin Rugg, a popular conservative X user, shared a clip from the video while reporting the incident.

“There should be an automatic felony enhancement for the ‘don’t you know who I am’ move,” a user said.

“What a clown. Gets drunk, endangers everyone, starts spouting woke garbage like she’s the voice of reason. I can’t with these people anymore,” another user criticized the Democrat.

“Nothing screams privilege louder than ‘Do you know who I am?’ followed by a sermon on equality,” one user tweeted.

“The entitlement is off the charts with this one!,” another one declared.

According to the Boston Globe, Officer Laurent wrote in his report that Maria Bucci was “verbally abusive” at the police headquarters. According to the report, Bucci demeaned the cops and allegedly said:

“I told my kids if they ever became a cop I’d kill them. [...] Only clowns become a cop.”

Officer Laurent alleged in his report:

“During booking, Ms. Bucci continued her ferocious attack of abusive comments towards me by stating, ‘I’m going to get you mother*****.’”

According to The Boston Globe, Bucci was the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Cranston mayoral election and later unsuccessfully ran for the city’s House District 15 state representative in 2024.