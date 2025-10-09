Katie Porter slammed as “Karen” over yelling “GET OUT OF MY F*CKING SHOT!" to staffer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Congresswoman Katie Porter speaks at the "Just Majority" Irvine Press Conference on May 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Demand Justice)

An old video featuring Katie Porter, a former Democratic U.S. Representative from California, recently surfaced and went viral on social media, triggering online backlash.

The newly emerged short clip is a part of the ex-congresswoman’s online conversation with Jennifer Granholm, the Energy Secretary at the time. The video obtained by Politico showed Porter yelling at one of her staffers. The then-U.S. Rep was talking about electric vehicles (EVs) with Granholm when her employee appeared in the background. Porter screamed:

“Get out of my f*cking shot!”

In the video, the employee corrected Katie Porter about something she said about the EVs, but the congresswoman rebuked her for popping up in her shot previously and said:

“You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.”

Politico didn’t reveal the staffer’s identity and confirmed that she was not the source of the video. After the news story went live, Christopher Cadelago, the outlet’s editorial director, posted the video on X. The clip was also shared by others, including the popular conservative account Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok).

The handle chastised Porter, questioning her candidacy for the 2026 California gubernatorial election. @libsoftiktok wrote:

“WOW. Leaked video of Democrat CA Governor Candidate Katie Porter yelling at a staffer to ‘GET OUT OF MY F*CKING SHOT!’ THIS is who Democrats want as their next governor???”

Katie is now the new Karen. Her pronouns are: Don't/Be/Her — 𝔾𝔸ℕℤ𝕆ℕ (@joseph_g_romero) October 8, 2025

“Katie is now the new Karen. Her pronouns are: Don't/Be/Her”

Many users voiced a similar opinion, criticizing the Democratic California gubernatorial candidate.

Internet users label Katie Porter as “Karen” after a recently surfaced video showed her yelling at an employee

The former congresswoman has been under fire after a clip depicted her screaming at a staffer. As mentioned, many X handles, including @libsoftiktok, voiced their criticism. Many users also described Porter as “Karen”.

“final boss of the Karen’s,” another user slammed the Democratic leader.

“Having a Karen as a leader sounds about right for California,” one user commented.

“‘Karen’ Porter … #KatiePorter,” another one wrote.

Amid the allegations of being an abusive boss, Katie Porter issued a statement via Politico on Wednesday, October 8, highlighting that “she’s striving to do better by her staff.” Porter told the outlet:

“It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

However, the former Democratic Representative has also garnered criticism for her recent CBS interview, in which she almost walked out after being visibly annoyed by the questions.

Katie Porter threatens to storm out amid a heated exchange with a CBS correspondent

Porter: “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you.”



Reporter: “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, either.”



pic.twitter.com/B2vqBXFWnr — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

Recently, CBS News California Investigates reporter Julie Watts interviewed the candidates for the 2026 California Governor's race. Katie Porter was also among the political figures featured in the multi-part interview. During a three-minute segment, Watts asked Porter about wooing the 40% voters who supported Trump.

After Katie answered the question, she shared her annoyance over the follow-up questions and threatened to storm out of the interview. When asked whether she is not going to have an interview with CBS, Porter replied:

“Nope. Not like this, I'm not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask.”

When Julie asserted that every other candidate answered the questions, Katie Porter replied:

“I don't care. I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation in which you ask me about every issue on this list. And if every question you're going to make up a follow-up question, then we're never going to get there and we're just going to circle around. I've never had to do this before. Ever.”

The exchange between the reporter and the Democrat continued for a few seconds. Later, Julie Watts appeared on The Takeout with Major Garrett and shared that Katie Porter didn’t walk out and completed the interview despite their heated exchange.