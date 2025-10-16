“Looks like the way she talks”: Joe Rogan calls out Katie Porter over videos berating staffer goes viral

Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Medicare Advantage plans in front of the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Podcaster Joe Rogan has called out California gubernatorial candidate, and former congresswoman Katie Porter after a string of videos went viral this week, showing her berating staff members and clashing with reporters.

The videos went viral on social media this past week, sparking discussion about the way she loses her temperament, as she is running for governor to replace Gavin Newsom.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan called Porter a “crazy lady,” commenting on her conduct on camera.

"This lady who’s running for governor of California, this crazy lady... She looks like the way she talks. Like, the way she talks when the cameras are rolling and she doesn’t think anybody’s going to see it. Like, what a monster!" Rogan said.

Joe Rogan has a raw reaction on-air to California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter.



“What a MONSTER!”



"[She] screams at her staff, 'Get out of my f*cking shot.' She looks like the way she talks, like the way she talks when the cameras are rolling and she doesn't think…

Rogan made those comments after Politico and others released videos of Porter's confrontations with staff. One video shows Porter getting frustrated with an aide who popped on camera while on virtual call with then Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021.

"Get out of my f**king shot," she said, after the employee entered the frame for a fleeting moment. The video also showed Porter chastising the same staffer for being in her shot previously, and for interrupting her mid-conversation.

Katie Porter's response to the backlash

In response to the criticism, Porter addressed the controversy during a video call organized by the progressive Working Families Party.

"I absolutely understand that I could have been better in those moments. I’m going to hold myself to that standard, to do better and to acknowledge that I fell short," she said in a statement.

Katie Porter implies there are more awful videos of her that may come out.



She refuses to say there aren’t. So that means she’s saying there are.



Her California gubernatorial chances are officially in freefall.

Another video resurfaced showing Katie Porter being upset over lighting in a totally separate interview and demanding the crew turn the lights off while they were doing the interview.

On the other hand, Porter made headlines again during an awkward interview exit with CBS Sacramento reporter Julie Watts, infuriated that Watts asked “unnecessary” questions and appeared to walk out of a live interview. Porter also issued a statement to Politico, saying:

"It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work."

Nonetheless, people around her have said Katie Porter is severe and at times cruel to her employees. A prior aide, Sasha Georgiades, told The New York Post, Porter could be "downright mean," often to "the quieter ones, the more soft-spoken ones."

As Porter’s campaign gets to the pivotal phase for the California gubernatorial election, this event turned into a major test of her public persona. Proponents of Porter see her as a hardened, results-focused leader, while her critics, including Rogan, suggest her actions have called her ability to hold a higher office into question.