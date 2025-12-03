Pizza Hut Launches Holiday-Ready Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie: All you need to know

Pizza Hut Launches Holiday-Ready Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Pizza Hut’s diving into the holidays with a cheerful return of its fan-favorite Triple Treat Box. This time around, they’re spicing things up by linking with Tipsy Elves to drop a fun holiday onesie modeled after the famous combo deal.

Landing right before December 19 - aka National Ugly Sweater Day - the snug wear gives fans a comfy way to enjoy the festive vibe while showing love for their go-to pizza fix.

Pizza Hut is adding even more holiday joy this season, as the Triple Treat Box, a seasonal favorite that is also a fan favorite, returns to the menu, offering families, friends, and party hosts a simple way to feed the crowd, as well as a tasty crowd-pleasing feast in a single package.

The limited-time package consists of two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and a dessert of choice of the customer, and all cleverly packaged in a multi-layered holiday-themed box that can be used as a meal-solution and also as a holiday center table, regardless of the size of your party.

To spice up the season’s new launch, Pizza Hut’s rolling out a holiday-themed onesie. Built from the fresh look of the Triple Treat Box wrap, it ties right into the vibe. Folks can dive into the cheer through eats or wear and this limited-run suit costs $89.95 flat. You can grab one in sizes ranging from small up to 2XL.

The company claims this rollout aims to bring bold, lively holiday fun. Besides throwing gatherings, it involves enjoying food alongside loved ones and also part of it - sprucing up living spaces and sparking special winter memories. All this shows how Pizza Hut backs joyful moments when temperatures drop.

The Triple Treat Box plus a cool onesie’s only around for now. Grab both at select Pizza Hut spots across the country or just order online from their main site. Join Hut Rewards if you like, check out what else is fresh this season, while keeping tabs via socials - hit up Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube - for the latest drops and deals.

