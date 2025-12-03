Type keyword(s) to search

News

Who topped Spotify’s Most-Streamed Podcasts List in 2025? Details explored

Discover how Spotify’s 2025 rankings reshaped the podcast landscape, which creators dominated listener habits, and what the data reveals about shifting audio trends in the U.S.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Wednesday 12/3/2025 at 10:12AM EST
  • Spotify Wrapped 2025 (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
    Spotify Wrapped 2025 (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

    Spotify has kicked off its annual Wrapped rollout by revealing the platform’s 50 most-played podcasts of 2025 - Joe Rogan's still number one, marking his fifth straight win. But here’s what stands out: fans aren't just tuning in anymore - they're watching too. Almost half of this year’s hits come with video, compared to only about a third before, proving visual content is catching up fast.

    Spotify's move into video podcasts has picked up serious speed since it launched back in 2020, yet this format is now fueling major growth. By 2025, people are watching way more - over twice as much compared to last year - all thanks to shows built around video clips.

    So far, close to 390 million users have tuned in, that’s 54% higher than before, while the number of video options climbs toward half a million among roughly 7 million total podcasts, as reported by Variety. Fresh stuff keeps arriving; take "The Shawn Ryan Show," which went live with visuals on December 1 and already sits at No. 6 for the year.

    The trend’s spreading across the whole field - YouTube said back in early 2025 that over a billion users stream podcasts each month on their site. Spotify leaders note video often sparks sudden surges in attention, using Amy Poehler’s chat with Tina Fey last March as proof; seeing faces made the moment feel deeper, pulling listeners in closer.

    Demand for visual content rose fast enough to fuel Spotify’s new worldwide partnership with Netflix, launching selected programs first in America, including “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Rewatchables,” and “Serial Killers” expected by 2026. Still, tons of sound-only shows keep drawing big crowds on Spotify, showing anyone - from pros with top gear to folks recording into phones - can reach ears if they’ve got something real to share.

    Spotify unveils its 2025 podcast chart, highlighting the shows Americans treated like daily must-listen radio

    Spotify just dropped its list of America’s 50 most listened-to podcasts this year - showing how regular people now treat them like daily radio. Instead of counting full listens, they tracked who stayed past two minutes or halfway through an episode; no surprise, "The Joe Rogan Experience" still leads the pack.

    Right after? You’ve got Theo Von blowing up with “This Past Weekend,” Mel Robbins giving pep talks that stick, Alex Cooper dishing bold interviews on “Call Her Daddy,” and “Crime Junkie” keeping fans hooked on real-life mysteries from Audiochuck.

    According to Jordan Newman, Spotify's go-to guy for show deals, what made 2025 stand out wasn't just numbers - it was seeing video versions spread fast online, pushing podcasts way beyond their old corner of the web.

    The Top 50 Podcasts on Spotify in the U.S. for 2025 feature (as reported by Variety):

    1. The Joe Rogan Experience

    2. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

    3. The Mel Robbins Podcast

    4. Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy

    5. Crime Junkie

    6. The Shawn Ryan Show

    7. The Tucker Carlson Show

    8. New York Times’ The Daily

    9. Huberman Lab

    10. Good Hang With Amy Poehler

    11. The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett 

    12. Up First from NPR

    13. NPR News Now

    14. Wall Street Journal’s The Journal

    15. Rotten Mango

    16. Candace

    17. Modern Wisdom

    18. Bad Friends

    19. New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce

    20. Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

    21. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast

    22. SmartLess

    23. Morbid

    24. On Purpose With Jay Shetty

    25. Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

    26. Stuff You Should Know

    27. Dateline NBC

    28. The Charlie Kirk Show

    29. Lex Fridman Podcast

    30. Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant With Akaash Singh

    31. 2 Bears, 1 Cave With Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

    32. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

    33. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

    34. Serial Killers

    35. Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder

    36. The Ben Shapiro Show

    37. Today, Explained

    38. Rotten Mango Video

    39. The Tim Dillon Show

    40. Pod Save America

    41. The Telepathy Tapes

    42. Conspiracy Theories

    43. Distractible

    44. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

    45. Two Friends BB Mixes

    46. PBD Podcast

    47. Giggly Squad

    48. Kill Tony

    49. What Now? With Trevor Noah

    50. Just Creepy: Scary Stories

    Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!

    TOPICS: Spotify Wrapped


More Spotify Wrapped on Primetimer: