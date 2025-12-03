Who topped Spotify’s Most-Streamed Podcasts List in 2025? Details explored

Spotify has kicked off its annual Wrapped rollout by revealing the platform’s 50 most-played podcasts of 2025 - Joe Rogan's still number one, marking his fifth straight win. But here’s what stands out: fans aren't just tuning in anymore - they're watching too. Almost half of this year’s hits come with video, compared to only about a third before, proving visual content is catching up fast.
Spotify's move into video podcasts has picked up serious speed since it launched back in 2020, yet this format is now fueling major growth. By 2025, people are watching way more - over twice as much compared to last year - all thanks to shows built around video clips.
So far, close to 390 million users have tuned in, that’s 54% higher than before, while the number of video options climbs toward half a million among roughly 7 million total podcasts, as reported by Variety. Fresh stuff keeps arriving; take "The Shawn Ryan Show," which went live with visuals on December 1 and already sits at No. 6 for the year.
The trend’s spreading across the whole field - YouTube said back in early 2025 that over a billion users stream podcasts each month on their site. Spotify leaders note video often sparks sudden surges in attention, using Amy Poehler’s chat with Tina Fey last March as proof; seeing faces made the moment feel deeper, pulling listeners in closer.
Demand for visual content rose fast enough to fuel Spotify’s new worldwide partnership with Netflix, launching selected programs first in America, including “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Rewatchables,” and “Serial Killers” expected by 2026. Still, tons of sound-only shows keep drawing big crowds on Spotify, showing anyone - from pros with top gear to folks recording into phones - can reach ears if they’ve got something real to share.
Spotify just dropped its list of America’s 50 most listened-to podcasts this year - showing how regular people now treat them like daily radio. Instead of counting full listens, they tracked who stayed past two minutes or halfway through an episode; no surprise, "The Joe Rogan Experience" still leads the pack.
Right after? You’ve got Theo Von blowing up with “This Past Weekend,” Mel Robbins giving pep talks that stick, Alex Cooper dishing bold interviews on “Call Her Daddy,” and “Crime Junkie” keeping fans hooked on real-life mysteries from Audiochuck.
According to Jordan Newman, Spotify's go-to guy for show deals, what made 2025 stand out wasn't just numbers - it was seeing video versions spread fast online, pushing podcasts way beyond their old corner of the web.
The Top 50 Podcasts on Spotify in the U.S. for 2025 feature (as reported by Variety):
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
3. The Mel Robbins Podcast
4. Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy
5. Crime Junkie
6. The Shawn Ryan Show
7. The Tucker Carlson Show
8. New York Times’ The Daily
9. Huberman Lab
10. Good Hang With Amy Poehler
11. The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett
12. Up First from NPR
13. NPR News Now
14. Wall Street Journal’s The Journal
15. Rotten Mango
16. Candace
17. Modern Wisdom
18. Bad Friends
19. New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce
20. Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
21. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
22. SmartLess
23. Morbid
24. On Purpose With Jay Shetty
25. Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
26. Stuff You Should Know
27. Dateline NBC
28. The Charlie Kirk Show
29. Lex Fridman Podcast
30. Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant With Akaash Singh
31. 2 Bears, 1 Cave With Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
32. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
33. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
34. Serial Killers
35. Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder
36. The Ben Shapiro Show
37. Today, Explained
38. Rotten Mango Video
39. The Tim Dillon Show
40. Pod Save America
41. The Telepathy Tapes
42. Conspiracy Theories
43. Distractible
44. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
45. Two Friends BB Mixes
46. PBD Podcast
47. Giggly Squad
48. Kill Tony
49. What Now? With Trevor Noah
50. Just Creepy: Scary Stories
