Who topped Spotify’s Most-Streamed Podcasts List in 2025? Details explored

Spotify Wrapped 2025 (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Spotify has kicked off its annual Wrapped rollout by revealing the platform’s 50 most-played podcasts of 2025 - Joe Rogan's still number one, marking his fifth straight win. But here’s what stands out: fans aren't just tuning in anymore - they're watching too. Almost half of this year’s hits come with video, compared to only about a third before, proving visual content is catching up fast.

Spotify's move into video podcasts has picked up serious speed since it launched back in 2020, yet this format is now fueling major growth. By 2025, people are watching way more - over twice as much compared to last year - all thanks to shows built around video clips.

So far, close to 390 million users have tuned in, that’s 54% higher than before, while the number of video options climbs toward half a million among roughly 7 million total podcasts, as reported by Variety. Fresh stuff keeps arriving; take "The Shawn Ryan Show," which went live with visuals on December 1 and already sits at No. 6 for the year.

The trend’s spreading across the whole field - YouTube said back in early 2025 that over a billion users stream podcasts each month on their site. Spotify leaders note video often sparks sudden surges in attention, using Amy Poehler’s chat with Tina Fey last March as proof; seeing faces made the moment feel deeper, pulling listeners in closer.

Demand for visual content rose fast enough to fuel Spotify’s new worldwide partnership with Netflix, launching selected programs first in America, including “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “The Rewatchables,” and “Serial Killers” expected by 2026. Still, tons of sound-only shows keep drawing big crowds on Spotify, showing anyone - from pros with top gear to folks recording into phones - can reach ears if they’ve got something real to share.

Spotify unveils its 2025 podcast chart, highlighting the shows Americans treated like daily must-listen radio

Spotify just dropped its list of America’s 50 most listened-to podcasts this year - showing how regular people now treat them like daily radio. Instead of counting full listens, they tracked who stayed past two minutes or halfway through an episode; no surprise, "The Joe Rogan Experience" still leads the pack.

Right after? You’ve got Theo Von blowing up with “This Past Weekend,” Mel Robbins giving pep talks that stick, Alex Cooper dishing bold interviews on “Call Her Daddy,” and “Crime Junkie” keeping fans hooked on real-life mysteries from Audiochuck.

According to Jordan Newman, Spotify's go-to guy for show deals, what made 2025 stand out wasn't just numbers - it was seeing video versions spread fast online, pushing podcasts way beyond their old corner of the web.

The Top 50 Podcasts on Spotify in the U.S. for 2025 feature (as reported by Variety):

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

3. The Mel Robbins Podcast

4. Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy

5. Crime Junkie

6. The Shawn Ryan Show

7. The Tucker Carlson Show

8. New York Times’ The Daily

9. Huberman Lab

10. Good Hang With Amy Poehler

11. The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett

12. Up First from NPR

13. NPR News Now

14. Wall Street Journal’s The Journal

15. Rotten Mango

16. Candace

17. Modern Wisdom

18. Bad Friends

19. New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce

20. Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

21. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast

22. SmartLess

23. Morbid

24. On Purpose With Jay Shetty

25. Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

26. Stuff You Should Know

27. Dateline NBC

28. The Charlie Kirk Show

29. Lex Fridman Podcast

30. Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant With Akaash Singh

31. 2 Bears, 1 Cave With Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

32. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

33. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

34. Serial Killers

35. Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder

36. The Ben Shapiro Show

37. Today, Explained

38. Rotten Mango Video

39. The Tim Dillon Show

40. Pod Save America

41. The Telepathy Tapes

42. Conspiracy Theories

43. Distractible

44. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

45. Two Friends BB Mixes

46. PBD Podcast

47. Giggly Squad

48. Kill Tony

49. What Now? With Trevor Noah

50. Just Creepy: Scary Stories

