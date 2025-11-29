Spotify Wrapped 2025: Release date, anticipated new features and everything to know

Spotify has not revealed the release date for Wrapped this year (Image via Getty)

Spotify Wrapped is arriving soon at a few places next month. According to Somos Hermanos, the viral marketing campaign will reportedly come out in the UK and the US next week, on Wednesday, December 3.

However, the popular music platform has not shared anything officially from their side so far. But users have to update the app on their respective devices to access the facility. Blavity News stated that it was released last year during the same time period, and a month early in 2022 and 2023.

Apart from the app, people can even access Spotify Wrapped on the desktop. According to a press release from the platform issued in 2024, it allows users to check the list of tracks they listened to throughout the year, alongside providing other features.

The platform follows a specific procedure for the recap, where they started tracking the data from the beginning of the year. The process ends after October. As of this writing, the company has not disclosed the exact period during which it stopped recording everything.

Furthermore, users even believe that the recording stops on October 31, 2025. The company’s senior director of product for personalization, Molly Holder, also did not open up about the day when the recording stops, when she spoke to Mashable last year. But she addressed the same by saying:

“It goes all the way through collecting data up until a few weeks before we launch the Wrapped product.”

Spotify Wrapped can also be accessed by free users: Features and other details explained

As mentioned, the annual campaign is scheduled to arrive soon. Somos Hermanos stated that the platform has hinted at its release with a landing page related to the same, alongside a new update of the app.

Spotify Wrapped will also include some additional features, like personalised playlists and slide presentations similar to a story. It will even bring narration and quizzes created through AI, and the list of singles, podcasts, artists, and genres that were common among the users throughout the year.

Moreover, users will get an opportunity to share data stories on social media with multiple methods. Apart from the Premium users, the free users can also access the facility once it is launched on the app and the desktop version.

Wrapped was started by the platform around ten years ago. It was originally known as Spotify Year in Music, and users receive an alert in the form of a pop-up on the app when the campaign goes live. The campaign came to be known as Spotify Wrapped in 2016.

While speaking to Mashable last year, Molly Holder seemingly explained the reason behind not revealing the exact date of stopping the data recording. She said at the time that they aim to cover the “listening” of the users for a year as much as possible, which eventually helps in creating the best personalized recommendations for everyone.

Back in 2024, Spotify also included some additional features with Wrapped, such as Your Music Evolution, Your Top Artist Reimagined, Your Podcaster Clips, and more. Further updates are awaited on the features that would be added this time.