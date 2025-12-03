Maya Lupian GoFundMe raises over $60,000 as 8-year-old identified as Stockton shooting victim

8-year-old Maya Lupian lost her life in a shooting incident [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Ted Balmer)

Maya Lupian, an eight-year-old, was one of the victims of a mass shooting that occurred in Stockton over the last weekend.

At least 15 people were shot at a gathering on Saturday, November 29, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. CNN reported that the shooting occurred during a child’s birthday party, where the 8-year-old and other victims were in attendance.

Later, Maya Lupian’s older sibling, Yesenia, launched a GoFundMe campaign. She remembered her late baby sister in a heartfelt Instagram post and wrote:

“There are honestly no words to describe the pain that I’m feeling, that my family is feeling.”

Yesenia added:

“I am forever broken. If you reach out to me just know I see you but I don’t have much to say right now. I love you past life babygirl, my beautiful butterfly."

The GoFundMe page launched to support Maya Lupian’s loved ones has raised over $60,000. The fundraiser has received over 1,200 donations, having raised $61,553 within a day.

Maya Lupian died two weeks before celebrating her 9th birthday

The eight-year-old victim of the Stockton mass shooting was remembered by her older sister in an emotional Instagram post. Yesenia Lupian also identified Maya as one of the victims on the GoFundMe page, as she wrote:

“My baby sister Maya Lupian was taken from us in the tragic shooting incident at a children's birthday party that occurred in Stockton, CA on November 29th, 2025.”

Describing Maya as “the most outgoing eight-year-old,” Yesenia revealed that her younger sibling was a third-grader at Aspire Apex Academy. She added:

“She deserved a childhood full of laughter, school days, karate, family time and dreams... not this.”

Yesenia stated how Maya Lupian would have turned nine on December 13, two weeks before she died in the Stockton mass shooting. Her older sister continued:

“We are devastated, heartbroken and trying to navigate the impossible.”

Maya Lupian is survived by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and two nieces.

Stockton mass shooting claimed four lives, including three children

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 15 individuals sustained gunshot wounds in the incident that happened near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue. Among the 15 victims, four people lost their lives. Police stated:

“Four victims have been confirmed deceased. The ages of the deceased are 8, 9, 14, and 21 years old.”

While the identities of the 21-year-old and nine-year-old victims remain undisclosed, the 14-year-old has been identified as Amari Peterson. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Aresha Mackey of Modesto, California, who wrote:

“Amari was a football player, a basketball player, a brother, son, and cousin. He was making plans and looking into colleges of choice."

Mackey added that Amari was not "involved in any gang activity," and said:

"The only mistake this sweet boy made was being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was simply being a kid at a kids’ party.”

The fundraiser has raised over $60,000, with more than 1,600 donations received within three days of its launch.