Who was Brianna Aguilera? GoFundMe raises over $29,000 as outrage intensifies over Texas A&M student’s death

A Texas A&M University student, Brianna Aguilera, was found dead on Saturday, November 29, 2025 [Representational Image] (Photo by Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Brianna Aguilera, 19, was found dead on Saturday, November 29, at a student apartment complex near the University of Texas (UT) campus, KBTX reported.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to self-harm. Reader’s discretion is advised.

According to the outlet, she had attended a tailgate for the Texas Longhorns vs the Texas A&M Aggies football game on Friday night.

Aguilera was found unresponsive around 1:00 am on Saturday and was declared dead on the scene. Per KBTX, the Travis County Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of death, but the authorities are not suspecting foul play.

Brianna Aguilera was a student of Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government & Public Service and aspired to become a lawyer.

She hailed from Laredo, Texas, and was a graduate of United High School, having earned a degree magna cum laude. According to her Facebook profile, Aguilera started attending Texas A&M in 2024.

The student’s mother has questioned the investigations around her daughter’s death, while a GoFundMe page has also gone live for funeral-related expenses.

The campaign has received community support and surpassed its initial $12,000 goal.

Brianna Aguilera GoFundMe raises over $29,000, as the late student’s mother seeks answers around her daughter’s death

Amabelii Fernandez, a family member of the late Texas A&M sophomore, organized the fundraiser to cover funeral-related expenses. The page confirms Aguilera’s demise:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin, Brianna Aguilera.”

The campaign description continues:

“Brianna graduated from United High School in Laredo, TX where she was a seasoned cheerleader and received honors of Magna Cum Lade. She was pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer and was attending The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M, her dream was to always be an AGGIE! She was a year shy of attaining her Aggie ring.”

Fernandez recounted that Aguilera and her friends attended the UT vs Texas A&M tailgate on Friday night. The organizer stated:

“The details surrounding what happened next remain unclear, and her mother is still awaiting answers.”

Fernandez urged the readers to contribute and concluded:

“Our hearts are shattered. In an effort to ease the financial burden on Brianna’s mother and loved ones during this unimaginable time, we are asking family, friends, and all who knew or knew of Bri to consider offering a donation. If you are unable to give, we humbly ask that you keep Brianna and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The fundraiser, with an initial goal of $12,000, has raised $29,895, with 785 donations. The organizers acknowledged the support in an update and wrote:

“We have reached our goal, Brianna will be home with all her loved ones soon. I will leave the donations open so that my aunt can comfortably grieve through this unimaginable loss.”

Fernandez also shared a statement from Brianna Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, who shared her gratitude towards the community for sending love and support. She stated:

“The unexpected loss of my brie brie has been a tremendous challenge, but I find strength in the outpouring of kindness. I’ve experienced every parent’s worst fear, but I’m comforted by the knowledge that my brie brie touched so many hearts.”

Rodriguez continued:

“I thank you all for every word and emotion you have shared towards my brie brie….. she adored each and every one of you, and although my princess is in a brighter realm, I take solace in the memories we created together.”

Brianna Aguilera’s mother wrote:

“Thank you all for loving brie always and forever !!! My baby angel and princess is with God, and I find peace in that truth ! Thank you all, and I will notify you of her services, as I know that’s how my brie brie would have wanted it!”

Brianna Aguilera’s mother is seeking answers from the Austin Police Department

Stephanie Rodriguez told KSAT on Monday, December 1, about receiving inconsistent answers from the Austin Police Department.

She claimed to have been told by the investigators that her daughter died by suicide. Rodriguez insisted that Brianna was not suicidal. While speaking to KSAT, she said:

“There are a lot of inconsistencies with the story. He told me they said she jumped, and then he told me that the friends said they didn’t know her whereabouts.”

Rodriguez alleged:

“There was a fight that happened between my daughter and another girl, and they were all staying in the same apartment that I have actual text messages of, and the detective just disregarded them.”

Later, Stephanie Rodriguez expressed her outrage on social media. She shared a Facebook post from MySA and wrote that her daughter’s death was not accidental. Rodriguez wrote:

“Someone killed my brie and gave all the group of friends a lot of time to come up with the same story.”

Rodriguez added:

“My daughter would not jump 17 stories from a building and to be labeling this as a suicide is insane. My daughter loved life and was excited to graduate and pursue her career in Law.”

She accused Austin PD and Detective Marshall of not doing their job. She questioned how “certain friends left immediately,” while the individual staying in her daughter’s apartment vacated it shortly afterwards.

Many voiced their support for Rodriguez and Aguilera in the comments, demanding justice.