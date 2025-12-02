Liam Gleason GoFundMe raises over $200000 as Siena University requests prayers for lacrosse head coach injured in accident

Siena lacrosse head coach, Liam Gleason, sustained serious head injuries in a fall at his home [Representational Image] (Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images)

Liam Gleason, Siena University lacrosse coach and UAlbany alum, recently experienced a mishap that resulted in serious injuries.

Later, a GoFundMe campaign went live with a $300,000 goal and has already raised over $200,000. It is currently at $219,524 with more than 1,500 donations. The page created by Julia F of Clifton Park, New York, aims to support Coach Gleason’s wife and kids after he sustained a serious head injury following an accident at home on Sunday, November 30. The campaign description reads:

“The Gleason family has suffered the most unimaginable tragedy with Liam suffering a traumatic brain injury. Anyone who knows him knows what a light he is in this world.”

Julia F continued:

“Liam is the best father, husband, brother, son, brother-in-law, uncle, coach, and friend. His heart is as big as his 6’5 frame, and the love he gives to those around him is immeasurable.”

Julia mentioned Liam Gleason’s family, highlighting their “emotional and financial challenges in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

Liam Gleason has served as the Siena lacrosse head coach since 2018. He was going to extend his tenure through the 2026 season before his injury.

Siena asks for prayers after its lacrosse head coach, Liam Gleason

Gleason was at his Halfmoon residence on Sunday, November 30, when he was injured in a fall. The Times Union reported, citing police dispatch records, that the lacrosse coach fell down stairs at his home around 4:00 pm local time. New York State Police and paramedics arrived at Liam Gleason’s residence, administered CPR, and transported him to a hospital.

Siena University stated after the incident:

“We ask that you keep Coach Gleason and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coach Gleason remained hospitalized as of Monday, December 1. While speaking to the media, Siena women’s basketball coach Terry Primm also said (via Times Union):

“I’m heartbroken over what I’ve heard. We’re going to stay in prayer. We’re going to stay hopeful. We’re praying for a miracle."

Liam Gleeson is married to Jaclyn, a former soccer player at the University at Albany. They share three children – a daughter, Kennedy, and two sons, Penn and Tate.

Gleeson, a Long Island native, is the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Coach of the Year. He also led the Siena Saints to the championship title, their first since 2014.