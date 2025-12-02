Did PoorStacy have children? Family and more about Florida rapper as he dies at 26

Rapper PoorStacy died on Saturday, November 29, at 26 (Image via Instagram/@poorstacy)

Rapper PoorStacy (stylized as POORSTACY), 26, died on Saturday, November 29, TMZ reported. He was reportedly staying at a Boca Raton, Florida, hotel before getting rushed to a hospital on Saturday morning, an employee told the outlet.

Per TMZ, PoorStacy had checked in with a woman and a toddler 10 days before his death, but no one else was reported to be injured or hospitalized. The identities of the other occupants remain undisclosed, while it remains unconfirmed whether the rapper was the father of the child.

PoorStacy had posted a selfie with a baby, supposedly his child, in a multi-carousel Instagram post in August. In 2023, he was also involved in a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, their one-month-old child, and a pet.

According to TrapMetal, PoorStacy, whose real name was Carlito Milfort Jr., was identified as the baby’s biological father. It remains unconfirmed whether the rapper fathered another child. Furthermore, a GoFundMe launched by his family also confirmed that Carlito had one child.

For those unaware, Milfort hailed from Palm Beach, Florida, and had a mixed ancestry. PoorStacy revealed in one of his Instagram Live broadcasts that he is half Sicilian Italian and half Haitian. According to a recording posted by @poorstacy_stans, the singer spoke about his ancestry and said:

“My mother is Sicilian Italian and my father is Haitian.”

According to HypeFresh, Milfort’s father taught him to play the guitar, while he began writing and recording his own material by the age of 12. His music drew influences from various genres, including hip-hop, punk rock, and heavy metal. PoorStacy started by uploading music to SoundCloud and dropped his debut album, The Breakfast Club, in 2020, after garnering popularity with his previous projects. Earlier this year, the rapper dropped his most recent track Parasite in collaboration with Robert Mendoca.

Family launches GoFundMe after rapper PoorStacy’s unexpected death

After TMZ, USA Today, and other outlets reported the news of Carlito Milfort Jr.’s death, his family has launched a fundraiser. The GoFundMe campaign, organized by Gabriela Sampaio, aims to raise funds for funeral and memorial-related expenses. The description reads:

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that we share the passing of Carlito Milfort Jr. — ‘Poor Stacy’ to so many who loved him, listened to him, and grew with him through his music and his presence. To us, he wasn’t just an artist. He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a light in our family.”

The family adds:

“Carlito touched people far beyond our home. His fans, friends, and supporters were an extension of his heart. He gave so much of himself to the world — his art, his honesty, his struggles, his joy — and he made countless people feel seen, understood, and less alone.”

Apart from supporting the family with medical expenses and funeral arrangements, the GoFundMe campaign will also provide financial help to the rapper’s child. The fundraiser, with a goal of $35,000, has so far raised $1.2K.

According to USA Today, the Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to the outlet that the rapper died "stemming from an incident," but no other details have been disclosed yet.