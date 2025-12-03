"Ray J need to give her back her damn phone": Alleged Beyonce and Brandy drama explored as netizens react to R&B singer's allegations in viral video

Netizens allege Ray J hacked into Brandy's Instagram account to leave comments on a Beyonce fanpage. (Image by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Ray J recently stirred drama after allegedly leaving comments from her sister, Brandy’s Instagram account on a Beyonce fanpage. @kingbeyhive shared some photos of the popstar on Tuesday, December 2. Shortly after, R&B singer Brandy's comments from her official IG, @brandy, appeared under the post. One of the comments read:

"That's my outfit you down here in"

In the second comment, @brandy wrote:

"I dare you to come down here again and take a picture with me it will go viral!!!"

Shortly after, Brandy's younger brother Ray J took to Instagram to complain about Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Why is Ray J on Brandy’s phone leaving comments on a Beyoncé fan page trying to start trouble? pic.twitter.com/jbUGw0210w — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) December 3, 2025

For the unversed, Brandy and Monica embarked on a tour in October to celebrate their 1998 hit song, This Boy Is Mine. During the November 23 show of the tour, Kelly Rowland, one of Beyonce's best friends, and a fellow Destiny's Child member, was a guest artist.

In his Instagram rant, Ray J claimed Jay-Z and Beyonce attended several shows, but they never spoke to Brandy, or took any pictures with her. Following Ray's post, fans claimed the comments made from Brandy's IG account could actually be written by her brother.

"Ray J need to give her back her damn phone", wrote one X user.

"either ray j on her account or shes hacked cause why would brandy shade bey??", assumed another.

"Lmaoooo I definitely think it's him", resonated one more.

While Beyonce's fans got mad at Brandy for her supposed comments and the snarky undertone, the latter's fans claimed it did not sound like the R&B artist.

"That is not Brandy nor does it even sound like her", said one fan.

"Lol that doesn't sound like B-Rocka tbh but aye it would go viral tho. "She" won't lyin about that", voiced another.

Ray J hints he might be in trouble as Brandy addresses suspicious Instagram activities

Ray J said in his video message on Instagram:

"N***as need to pull up, like, when they come to the show, come say 'what's up' to Brandy too, JAY-Z and Beyonce, that's it."

With no harsh intent, Ray J said his family and cousins, love Beyonce and Jay-Z, so they would really appreciate if the couple could greet or acknowledge Brandy. He continued:

"We look up to y'all. For y'all to come to every one of Brandy and Monica's shows, and never say 'what's up' to B (Brandy), and take all the pictures...I don't like it. And I love you Jay, and I love you Bey, please! Like you guys are the biggest two stars in the world."

Ray clarified his sister, Brandy, never told him to advocate for her but he was "crashing out" on the internet about it anyway. He also mentioned Brandy was not going to like his behavior. Regardless, Ray proceeded to request Jay-Z and Beyonce to speak to Brandy when they come to the This Boy Is Mine tour next.

The R&B artist also added in the post's caption that his words were "COMING FROM THE HEART", further penning:

"BRANDY AND THE FAMILY DID NOT CO-SIGN THIS!"

Ray said his sister was highly focused on the tour. He anticipated he might get in trouble for making the post.

Amid all the drama, Brandy's management team posted a message on her Instagram Stories:

"The @brandy Instagram account was previously compromised, as of early morning Tuesday, December 2nd. At this time, all access has now been fully restored."

The statement continued:

"Brandy looks forward to seeing everyone this weekend at #ThisBoyIsMine Tour!"

Brandy did not directly address her brother's post.