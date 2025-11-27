Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at Princess Love after arguing on Instagram Live

Image via Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J has recently been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun at estranged wife Princess Love after the two got into an argument on Instagram Live.

Ray J was seen talking with followers as he went live on Instagram while telling everyone that he is having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world.” The artist further claimed that “someone was trying to take his children.”

The I Hit It First hitmaker is reportedly in custody in a Los Angeles-area jail after being “arrested and booked” with charges of suspicion of making a criminal threat.

Ray J’a bail amount has been set at $50,000.

Ray J and Priness Love tied the knot at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles. The former pair share two children daughter Melody Love, 7, and son, Epik, 5.

The pair showcased the early years of their marriage on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood but have parted ways and reconciled several times since 2020.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J gets into a heated argument with Princess Love

Things soon took an unexpected turn as followers saw Ray J allegedly picking up a handgun off a table. Later, Princess Love entered the room with a teary face as she informed Ray that she is taking their kids out of the home.

The estranged couple soon got into a heated argument as Love alleged that Ray pointed a gun at her.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship over the years as an insider told US Weekly,

“Ray J and Princess have had an on and off relationship for a long time. And even though they’ve broken up in the past, this time feels very different, They’re both walking away knowing for sure that they truly made an effort at saving their marriage.”

Ray J is currently involved in an ongoing legal litigation battle against former girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians’ attorney have accused the artist that family faced “substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation” due to Ray J’s “unsubstantiated claims that they were involved in a federal criminal racketeering investigation.”

Ray J and Princess Love had earlier reconciled several times

While Ray J and Princess Love have parted ways and reconciled several times, the latter had finally announced her decision to divorce Ray J in February 2024.

She further took to social media as she said that the two have come to the difficult realization that their paths have finally diverged.

“It is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she explained via Instagram. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.” "Ray J's parents love Princess and want to maintain a great relationship with her, not only for the sake of their grandkids, but also because Princess will always be family to them,” the insider told Us. “Ray J admires his parents’ relationship and would love to have what they have. But he also wants to be in a marriage where he feels fulfilled and happy.”

