Are the Back to the Future movies leaving Netflix soon? Here’s all you need to know

Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Back to the Future, an American science fiction movie franchise, was first created by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis in 1985 and instantly became a huge hit across the globe.

There are three movies total in the franchise: Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future II (1989), and Back to the Future III (1990), and the first movie also holds the title of being one of the highest grossing movies in 1985.

The rights to the movies are owned jointly by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, and the central storyline and plot of the film focus on the main protagonist Marty McFly, who is a student in high school, and his friend and confidante, Doctor Emmett Doc Brown, who is an eccentric scientist.

The central premise of the Back to the Future movies is how, together, they both end up using a DeLorean time machine to time-travel to various different periods of history in Hill Valley, located in California, which is a fictional town.

All three movies in the franchise were available on Netflix’s streaming platform; however, this upcoming December, that is set to change.

On December 1, 2025, all three movies will exit Netflix.

The two main protagonists of the movies are Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Doc Brown, and the time travel adventures they embark on together.

The storyline and plot arc of the first movie in the franchise series is about how Marty ends up going back 30 years in time, from 1985 to 1955, after he uses a faulty experiment conducted by Doc Brown, which created the DeLorean time machine.

The interesting part of the movie is when Marty goes back to 1955, and his mother, Lorraine, falls in love with him instead of his father, George McFly, which threatens the entire base of Marty’s existence.

In the second movie, Back to the Future II, Marty and Doc end up time traveling forward to 2015, where both of them discover Marty’s family in bad shape and end up fixing it.

However, things go awry when Marty finds a sports almanac of the last 50 years, and it falls into the wrong hands, and a man called Biff Tannen finds it and uses it for his own gains.

In the third movie, Back to the Future III, Doc ends up getting stuck in 1885, and Marty uses the DeLorean to travel back in time to the United States Cavalry and the American Indians to try to save him.

Stay tuned for more updates.