How to get cheap Costco membership during Black Friday sale? Details explored

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California. Costco announced plans to raise membership fees for the first time since 2017 with a $5 jump to $65 a year from $60. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Black Friday membership deals offer additional benefits and savings during the Black Friday season. Several retailers reserve juicy deals for members that last all year long—have you been struggling to score an exclusive membership all year? Now is the opportunity to be where the cool kids are for less.

Groupon is offering Costco membership deals, featuring the annual Gold Star Costco membership for $65 or the Costco Executive membership for $130.

When you sign up for these memberships, you’ll receive a digital Costco Card for $40 and $60, respectively. You can sign up for a Costco membership online or at any of their warehouses.

For online signup, visit the Costco membership page, complete the application by filling in your details, and pay for the type of membership you want.

When the process is completed, you’ll receive an email with your membership number. Proceed to the membership counter at a physical store, bringing a copy of the email and a photo ID, to pick up your physical card.

The physical process is nearly identical to the online process.

More details on membership deals for Black Friday 2025

Costco’s Gold Star membership allows you to enjoy everyday savings with two included membership cards—one for you and another person in your household.

The Executive membership comes with all the benefits of the Gold Star, plus an annual 2% membership reward, up to $1,250 on qualified Costco and Costco Travel purchases.

Sam’s Club membership is now available for as low as $25, down from its original price of $50, and its Plus membership is $70, down from its original price of $110.

Some of the benefits of being a Sam’s Club member include instant savings on several items, fuel discounts, curbside pickup, free shipping, 2% cash back on purchases and early shopping hours.

Walmart has slashed its annual membership deal by 50% for Black Friday. The offer is exclusive to newcomers and does not apply to current yearly members. It ends on December 2, 2025.

Other Walmart memberships on discount include Walmart+ Assist and Walmart+ Student.

Some of the perks of these memberships include free delivery from local stores, Paramount+ streaming, fuel discounts at fueling stations, and early access to Black Friday blockbusters.

