South Park season 28 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Creators of South Park Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Comedy Central’s South Park is an animated adult satirical comedy series created for the television channel in 1997 by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The creators premiered the series with its initial season, and it quickly gained critical acclaim and became well-loved all over the globe.

The show is on season 28 currently, and that season premiered on October 15, 2025.

The recent episodes of the show focus on the tense political climate in the United States of America and how the citizens of the country have been reacting to the power and administration structures.

The last episode that aired was season 28 episode 4, which was a Thanksgiving special episode, on November 26, 2025.

The upcoming episode 5 of South Park season 28 is all set to air on Comedy Central on December 10, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The entire episode will be available for viewers and fans to stream on Paramount+’s streaming platform.

While no details on the content of the upcoming episode have been released yet, viewers can assume and expect that the storyline will be centered around Cartman, Peter Thiel, Peter Hegset, and President Donald Trump.

Details explored on when and where season 28 episode 5 of South Park will air, and other central storyline information of the show

Comedy Central’s South Park arrived first in 1997 and, since then, has acquired quite a diverse and loyal fanbase and also gotten critical acclaim and won awards for its satirical comedy.

The creators of the show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, seem to be unfettered in their commitment to creating a show that speaks out against the prevailing evils of the world and global power structures.

The show is currently in its 28th season, and last aired its episode 4 on November 26, 2025, which was a Thanksgiving special.

The next upcoming episode of season 28 is episode 5, and it is all set to air on December 10, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time on Comedy Central's television channel.

The following day, the entire episode will be available to stream on Paramount+’s streaming platform for anyone who was not able to catch it live.

However, so far, no storyline details of episode 5 have been released.

South Park has always been a show that has not shied away from talking about pertinent issues that affect the common citizens of America, and also the world at large.

Due to its unfearing storylines and plot arcs, the show has also been under fire, even by officials associated with the government of the United States of America.

So far, season 28 of the show has mainly tackled issues surrounding extremism, religion, and the horrors and plight of the common folk of the country.

The first two episodes of season 28 focused on the fictional carnal relationship between President Donald Trump and Satan, the wealthy Cartman and Peter Thiel, trying to sway everything in their favor in the political climate, and President Trump’s tenure at the White House.

The show also incorporated themes of talking about the American healthcare system, the advent of Artificial Intelligence, the Ozempic craze, and the politics of the Middle East in season 28.

So far, the theme has been of creating satirical versions of religious and horror figures, and that is what the viewers can expect in the upcoming episode 5 as well.

