Every Black Friday 2025 subscription deals announced: Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and more

Black Friday 2025 is here, and there are numerous discounted offers to choose from. Apart from price slashes on apparel, beauty and electronics, there are multiple deals on your favorite subscriptions that you can enjoy well into the New Year.

Apple TV+ is offering a mouthwatering six-month offer for new and existing subscribers, while Audible is letting users experience its vast library of audiobooks, originals, and podcasts at a heavily discounted price.

For a limited time, Prime members are eligible to subscribe to and enjoy some Prime Video channels for as little as 99 cents a month! Continue reading for some early Black Friday subscription deals.

Some early Black Friday subscription deals to explore now



Book lovers can explore Kindle Unlimited’s over four million titles for $0.99 a month instead of its original $11.99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

Fans of Severance, Ted Lasso, and other highly rated shows on Apple TV+ can enjoy good television for as low as $5.99 a month for six months or $36.

This offer is valid from now until December 1, 2025. It is open to all new and some existing subscribers. Interested users must subscribe directly to Apple TV+.

Third-party subscriptions are not eligible.

There is a Disney+ + Hulu bundle currently available during Black Friday season. Instead of the usual $13 monthly subscription, savvy users can unlock the bundle for $4.99 a month for a one-year subscription.

The $ 60-per-year deal is open to new and eligible returning subscribers.



Audible is also part of the Black Friday season. The streaming service is offering three months of their cool services for just $3.

Alongside the offer, you get a $20 Audible credit. Please note that you’ll need to cancel the offer and renew at the regular price once you’ve exhausted the three-month period.

To save nearly $70 in the new year, add ESPN to your Disney+ and HULU bundle to get unlimited streaming at just $29.99 a month. HBO Max subscriptions have also been heavily discounted for Black Friday.

While subscribers usually pay $11 monthly for HBO Max, they can get it for $36 for a year or $2.99 per month. Note that this subscription is an ad-supported one.

Paramount+ is offering some of the hottest shows in Hollywood now, and you can enjoy a Black Friday subscription offer of $2.99 for the first two months.

