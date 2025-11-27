South Park season 28 episode 4 ending explained: Peter Hegseth ends up in jail after calling troops into the town against the Saudis

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Comedy Central’s South Park, which is an animated adult sitcom created for the channel, was written for the screen and ideated by Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The series first premiered on TV in 1997 and has been critically acclaimed by fans and viewers alike.

The show is currently in season 28, which premiered on October 15, 2025. South Park broadcast its season 28 episode 4 on November 26, 2025, as a Thanksgiving special.

The episode showed the citizens living in the Colorado mountain town taking part in the annual Turkey Trot, which was a tradition that happened every year during the Thanksgiving holidays, and trying their best to win the whopping $5000 prize money.

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth, who is the United States Secretary of War, was shown focusing his entire energy on trying to get Peter Thiel, who is the co-founder of Palantir, out of jail.

The episode also showed how Saudi Arabia decided to sponsor the Turkey Trot event, and its entire prize money, but with the term and condition that no citizen will make any unfriendly remarks about the Saudi royal family.

Towards the end of the episode, things get dangerous as Peter Hegseth calls the federal troops into town after hearing that Saudis are there.

Ultimately, his plan falls flat compared to that of the South Park police, and he ends up in jail alongside Peter Thiel, instead of getting him out of prison.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 28 episode 4 of South Park, and how it ends

