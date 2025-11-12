South Park Season 28 drops teaser for new episode titled Sora Not Sorry as Butters’ AI revenge plan causes chaos

Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Paramount Global’s South Park, the hit American satirical sitcom created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, premiered its season 28 on October 15, 2025. The show debuted in 1997 and ever since then had been successfully running on Comedy Central ever since.

The show dropped a teaser trailer promo for its November 12, 2025, Wednesday episode, and the storyline plot focused on fake Artificial Intelligence videos and how Butters’ revenge plan backfires, leaving people unable to tell reality from fantasy.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sora Not Sorry’, and The Hollywood Reporter reported that this plot of South Park comes weeks after fans used the AI video generator called Sora 2 to generate fake videos of South Park using its characters.

The episode might potentially be linked to this incident. Recently, the creators of South Park, Matt and Trey, also publicly spoke about their decision to make the episodes of the show political since they felt that politics had become pop culture.

Matt spoke about how he felt that people seemed to be afraid of trying to speak out against things happening in the world, and he wanted to channel that into his creative work.

Details explored on the new episode of South Park tackling the topic of AI-generated fake videos and the creators of the show’s opinion on their decision to make their show political

Paramount Global’s hit American show, South Park, released its teaser promo for its November 12, 2025, episode of the show, which is set to focus on the topic of Artificial Intelligence-generated fake videos.

The plot of the episode is centered around how the character Butters comes up with an AI revenge plan, but it unfortunately ends up backfiring, and what follows is a series of fake videos being spread at school. In the promo, Detective Harris is shown not being able to tell the difference between fantasy and real life, and a sort of dystopian world is created.

The name of the upcoming episode of the show is titled ‘Sora not Sorry’, and the possible linkage with this is the AI video generator application called Sora 2. Just a few weeks ago, fans of South Park used Sora 2 to generate fake episode videos of the show and circulated it online. Sora 2 responded by putting a ban on its users from generating South Park content.

In the teaser promo of the upcoming episode, Kyle's character was shown scolding Butters and telling him how unethical it was to use AI to generate revenge videos and how quickly it could backfire.

Recently, the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, spoke about how important it was for them to talk about the current politics and issues of the world via their artistic medium. They spoke to the New York Times and said,

“It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture."

Matt said that he and Trey seemed to be attracted to subjects that are usually considered to be taboo. He said,

“Trey and I are attracted to what is considered taboo like flies to honey. Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there … we just had to show our independence somehow."

The new episode will premiere on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/PT tonight.

