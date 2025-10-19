Kids are hollering 6-7 in classroom after South Park season 28 premiere — Here’s how the meme started and why it’s everywhere

Atmosphere during Comedy Central Celebrate 10 Seasons of "South Park" - Arrivals in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by M. Phillips/WireImage)

A new trend has emerged where kids are hollering ‘6-7’ and have become a new voice that has been making waves all across the internet, especially on TikTok. The trend has risen to such an extent that there are over two million videos with the #67, making it Gen Alpha’s new obsession in recent days.

However, the phrase ‘6-7’ has no meaning in itself yet; it has even gained the main spotlight in the very first episode of South Park season 28 and was introduced in the ABC comedy show Abbott Elementary season 5.

Multiple memes are circulating, with the main one garnering significant attention, featuring kids in classrooms and hallways screaming the phrase "6-7" while jiggling their hands. Right after, South Park featured the 6-7 TikTok trend in its very first episode of season 28, moving its plotline and mockery away from politics for a while. It gets kids excited when they hear someone say it and join in.

South Park Season 28 introduced the viral “6-7” trend, which quickly took over classrooms, leaving the kids completely obsessed

There is no real meaning behind the phrase, and everyone is just shouting it for fun. In South Park’s Season 28, the students at South Park Elementary get caught up in the “6-7” TikTok trend.

The school’s principal, PC Principal, thinks something strange and evil is going on; he calls it “satanic numerology stuff.” So, to fix things, he brings in a special guest: Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of Palantir, who says that the Antichrist (an evil figure from religious stories) is responsible for what’s happening.

When he warns the students about the arrival of the Antichrist and tells them that he will probably appear in six to seven weeks, the kids at South Park Elementary scream 6-7, with the juggling hand signs. The entire episode revolves around this trend, focusing on how internet trends and conspiracy theories can spiral out of control.

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times, Jennifer Trujillo, a middle school music teacher, heard her students shouting “6-7” and getting extremely excited, so she asked her 15-year-old daughter to explain what it meant. To which her daughter replied, "Mom, nobody knows."

It has become so common and annoying for some adults that one school has even banned students from saying it, while others use it to grab the kids’ attention in class. Every adult uses the phrase with their own strategies, just to avoid the disturbance it creates.

Some teachers even use it in classroom activities to engage students, where she says “six”, students reply “seven”, and then they must stay quiet. She said that’s the only way they can say the phrase (“only way I’m going to let you say this ridiculous phrase’’).

Some teachers also made fun pranks, like giving students math tests where every answer was 67.

How did the meme actually start?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the phrase “6-7” originated from a song, “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla (Jemille Edwards). He told the Wall Street Journal that he never "put an actual meaning on it." He even mentioned that the song was likely not to be released, but he himself leaked it in late 2024, and after that, the teenagers made the phrase popular and started using it everywhere.

He said,

‘’6-7" has turned into something positive and fun that people everywhere are enjoying. 6 7!!!! Keep it goin’, keep it positive, and remember where that energy come from.”

Some videos featured NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is 6-foot-7, and people added the song to those clips. The trend also got popular from a basketball video shared on YouTube by Cam Wilder. In it, a boy says “six, seven” while waving his hands, and this video was used in many TikTok edits.

Gen Alpha Kids are for sure enjoying this meaningless viral meme, and it’s now everywhere, with even millennials and Gen Z joining in, just to stay in the loop with what's going viral online. South Park season 28 has incorporated the viral trend as a main feature of its episode, ensuring fans and kids don’t miss out on the fun.

South Park season 28 airs on Comedy Central and is available to stream on Paramount+ the very next day. Season 27 ended with just five episodes, and this abrupt change in its format has yet to be explained by the creators.