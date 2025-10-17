What the “6/7” meme really means in South Park’s season 28 premiere

South Park Season 28 via X @southpark

The first episode of South Park season 28, “Twisted Christian," debuted on October 15, 2025, on Comedy Central. The episode focuses on the nonsensical "6, 7" meme, which has been chanted as “six, seven," and is particularly relevant to kids under 14.

And when the question was asked, what actually does “six, seven" mean? The loud and clear response that was developed was "nothing." It is a way for young generations to express feelings of meaninglessness, anxieties and stimulation overload.

Born from rapper Skrilla’s December 2024 song “Doot Doot,” where the numbers appear in the lyrics, it has become a cryptic catchphrase kids use to dodge questions or act strangely. Nobody knows why it caught on, but it’s everywhere from school hallways to TikTok.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who started South Park in 1997 with crude animations and sharp satire, use it to mock the absurdity of viral fads. After a three-week break in a season heavy with Trump jabs, this episode keeps its edge sharp.

South Park’s season 28: Unpacking the “6, 7” meme

At South Park Elementary, the “6, 7” chant spreads like a virus. Kids, including Cartman, Butters and Tweak, shout “six, seven” in secretive huddles, cracking up while baffling everyone else. A promo clip shows Mr Garrison and teachers in a meeting:

“Your students appear to be in some kind of cult involving the number six and seven.”

The kids’ glee mirrors real-world reports of tweens chanting it at home, leaving parents clueless. In the show, the staff hacks security cameras to spy, but it only deepens the mystery.

Kyle tries to decode it, annoyed when a project gets “six out of seven” points, while Cartman sells fake “7/7” fixes. The meme’s pointlessness is the point, and it’s a kid rebellion that adults can’t crack, just like its real-life spread.

The words "six, seven" were first used in a song called "Doot Doot" by rapper Skrilla, which was released in December 2024. Shortly afterward, numerous TikTok videos featuring the song went viral on the platform, embedding it into the minds of American youth in a jaw-dropping, yet somewhat troubling manner that TikTok videos can. Each edit featured a sports clip of Charlotte Hornets basketball player LaMelo Ball, who is exactly 6'7'', and another of a preteen and fellow preteens basketball fan at a game court-side, excitedly chanting the words as they waved their hands up and down.

The episode takes a political turn with a cartoon Peter Thiel, portrayed as a shady tech guru who has hacked the school’s systems. He monitors kids’ data and chants “six, seven” to pull them into his scheme, a jab at the real Thiel’s Trump ties and meme-savvy image.

JD Vance is roasted as a “twisted Christian” peddling half-baked ideas, tying into the meme’s empty allure. Cartman’s possession by dark forces links to season-long Satan-Trump arcs, making him an odd hero against an Antichrist figure.

The boys’ pranks, like defacing signs with “6, 7,” mock how meaningless trends thrive in our chaotic times. On X, #SouthPark67 trended as fans shared clips and called it “peak South Park chaos.” It’s Gen Z’s shrug in animated form, outlasting fleeting trends like “skibidi.”

New episodes of South Park, Season 28, air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. You can stream them the next day on Paramount+.

