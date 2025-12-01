"It didn't affect me" – Baddies USA: Chapter 1 star Big Lex reacts to Scotty’s pregnancy reveal during the group announcement

Scotty attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, which aired on November 30, 2025, Big Lex addressed Scotty’s pregnancy announcement by stating,

"Me and Scotty never really made up, so I'm just like, you know, I'm happy for her, but it didn't affect me. It didn't affect me."

This statement clarified Lex’s personal reaction to the news, confirming that the announcement did not change her perspective or engagement with the group.

The pregnancy reveal occurred in a segment focused on cast interactions, where Scotty formally shared her news with the other members.

Big Lex’s reaction to Scotty’s pregnancy announcement on Baddies USA: Chapter 1

Scotty’s announcement and group response

Scotty took a moment during the episode to inform the cast of her pregnancy, saying,

"So I'm taking the floor, because I want to let the girls know that I'm pregnant. And Lemmy is the papa."

She mentioned that she had already shared the news individually with cast members Sapphire, Chrishean, Rollie, Tommie, and DJ Sky.

Scotty described the announcement to the full group as a challenging moment due to varying relationships within the house.

The cast members responded with congratulations and support. Tinkaabella recognized Scotty’s announcement and congratulated her, emphasizing the word "Congratulations" to mark the acknowledgment.

Scotty noted that both she and some cast members were visibly emotional during the reveal, describing the moment as "heartwarming."

The interactions highlighted the group’s reactions and recognition of the planned pregnancy.

Big Lex’s stance on the announcement

Big Lex maintained a neutral position regarding Scotty’s pregnancy throughout the episode.

Beyond her introductory comment, she did not elaborate further in the confessional, and the show presented her reaction as unaffected by the news.

Her statement emphasized that she and Scotty had not reconciled, and that the pregnancy news did not "affect" her in any way, highlighting her unchanged perspective and serving as the primary explanation of her response during the group segment.

Previous interactions and context

Past encounters between Big Lex and Scotty in Baddies Africa provide context for their relationship.

In a sneak peek of episode 17, Lex and Scotty were involved in a verbal disagreement during Lex’s argument with Fania.

Lex indicated that it "doesn't matter" and that she had the ability to ask questions when Scotty questioned her remarks.

Scotty asked why Lex’s comments were relevant, and Lex indicated that she had the right to ask questions regardless of Scotty’s input. Lex further summarized her position in a confessional:

"At this point we're doing too much talking. Do you want to fight or do not? Cause I'm not the one that's mad you are."

The disagreement began in episode 16, when Lex and Fania became involved in a verbal conflict in front of other cast members.

Scotty​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ saw what was happening and indicated that Lex and Fania were the ones most "going at it" and he was shocked at the lack of decorum and wondering how the cast members could behave like that during the exchange.

Furthermore, she talked about how the argument had come out of nowhere and the impact of the cast members’ behavior on the rest of the group, pointing out that the incident attracted the attention of the people who were there.

The conversation was among several cast members, including Natalie Nunn, who witnessed the dispute and tried to divert the focus, and Rollie, who also remarked the disagreement. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

