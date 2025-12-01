Baddies USA: Chapter 1 shows Tesehki confronting Chrisean after inviting Marsh who was involved in a past altercation with her

Baddies Chrisean Rock poses with fans at the Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Tesehki confronted Chrisean after noticing that Chrisean had invited Marsh, a person involved in a previous altercation with her, to join the group on the road.

The confrontation occurred after Tesehki exited her hotel and realized Marsh’s presence, leading to tension between the cast members.

Marsh was reportedly involved in a past incident where she, along with another person, had attempted to attack Tesehki.

According to sources in the episode, Tesehki had previously defended herself in that situation, resulting in a physical altercation.

The episode presents the confrontation as it unfolded, including the reactions of other cast members and their confessional statements.

Tesehki responds to Marsh’s presence on Baddies USA

Upon seeing Marsh, Tesehki immediately reacted to the situation. Mariah, another cast member, commented in a confessional that:

"Tesehki went downstairs and she was just, you can't poke the bear, poke the bear, poke the bear, because eventually the bear is going too far. She's feeling triggered."

Mariah added that she did not understand why Marsh was present, questioning why someone who was not a cast member or a "baddie" was involved in the gathering.

The episode shows Tesehki shouting outside to address her concerns directly, indicating her reaction to Marsh joining the group despite their prior conflicts.

Biggie, another cast member, described her role in the situation, noting that she stayed close to Tesehki to monitor the interaction and ensure her safety.

In a confessional, Biggie explained that Tesehki was highly agitated and that her main responsibility was to stay behind Tesehki, ensure she was okay, and observe the interactions.

Chrisean’s response to the confrontation

Chrisean responded to the situation with a combination of confusion and attempts to de-escalate. In a confessional, she stated,

"I'm so disappointed. I'm so disappointed. Like... Marsh didn't do anything, say anything. Why you? What's going on?"

Chrisean also spoke directly to Marsh, who expressed a willingness to engage in a confrontation, indicating she was ready to "fight the tough bitch in the room."

Chrisean acknowledged the tension and attempted to clarify her position to DJ Sky High, explaining that Tesehki had reacted as if someone was speaking about her, but no one had directly addressed her, emphasizing that going off the "storyline" was not allowed this time.

DJ Sky High, another cast member, commented on the situation in a confessional, stating that he generally tries to stay out of family or sister-related issues, but at the same time, he intended to support Chrisean.

He highlighted that she had been dealing with multiple issues recently and that his role was to "be there for her" during the situation.

Additional reactions and dynamics among cast members

The episode also featured exchanges highlighting other cast members’ involvement in the situation.

Chrisean addressed the cast further, telling them that she expected them to know what was happening in the room and emphasized that the situation was serious, noting that she had come specifically to address it.

She also commented on the group’s behavior, explaining that some members were seeking "clout" and that she had not spoken negatively about her sister, allowing others to take the floor instead.

The confrontation concluded with Chrisean proposing a move to the next location and indicating a desire to proceed with planned activities:

"I want us to go to the next location where we're supposed to be at. If y'all don't have the next location, that's cool. I want to go to the fucking locker room."

