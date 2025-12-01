“I didn’t wanna be with him”: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Jasmine makes a big revelation to Gino

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All has finally come to an end. However, the episode ended with Gino and Jasmine finally having a conversation after a few clashes over the last few episodes.

After Jasmine made a big discovery about Matt's past living arrangement, she sat outside the hotel. Gino later sat with Jasmine and talked about feeling betrayed. Jasmine was quick to defend herself and went on the say,

“Things with Matt are at a very bad space. Even when we have a child, I don’t even know if I wanna be with him.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Gino confronts Jasmine while talking about the past

Gino seemingly had an emotional moment as he confronted Jasmine while saying,

“You really betrayed me and lost all my trust. You got your green card. You got a guy who is 18 years younger than me and now you’re happy. I can see how you and Matt are all lovey dovey all the time in the last four days. "I married you because I thought we were gonna be together. Look at your tattoo what does it say, two cherries together forever and always. That’s what you used to say to me. I thought you loved me but you were faking it. I married you because I wanted to," he added.

Jasmine broke down in tears as she admitted to feel hurt after Gino questioned her feelings for him and responded back by saying,

“What did I get from this? How is my life better now? Do you think I wanna be with Matt? I don’t wanna be with Matt. I still belive you love me but you change your ming when you marry me. Out of all the things, what hurt me profoundly is that i did not love me. I was obssessed with you. Whatever happens, this is the last time you will see me in your whole freaking life."

There were flashback clips of the two looking at Jasmine's tattoo. As the two had a long conversation, Jasmine said that Gino will never see her again but also admitted, saying,

“After you, I don’t think I will ever love someone like I loved you. Ever."

Gino calls his conversation with Jasmine, “the final goodbye”

As the Tell-All came to an end, Gino talked about his long conversation with Jasmine while saying that it has been difficult for him, as he said,

“This has been very difficult to be here, and having to hang around Jasmine for all these days. That’s going to be my final goodbye. That’s it I am not gonna ever see Jasmine again. I think I got closure for myself because I couldn’t be happy until I got through this. And now I feel like I can really heal, and like move forwards in my life. That’s how I feel.”

After the Tell-All, Jasmine opened up about her relationship with Matt, as she told EXTRA,

“The kind of support and love that I receive from this man is something that I'm not used to because I have always been in toxic relationships and this is like the healthiest kind of love that I have experienced.”

Stay tuned for more updates.