The Chair Company season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Tom Robinson’s The Chair Company season 1 gave us a unique touch of comedy. What started as just a small chair breaking at the office, turned into an adventure that no one thought was possible. The first season was full of chaos, unfolding secrets and some unexpected things which turned out to be a reflection of life. Some characters, like Barb, Mike, and Natalie, had an impact on Ron’s journey throughout.

The soundtrack of The Chair Company's season 1 played a significant role in the entire series. The series features songs from Elliott Smith to Damon Danielson and many more renowned artists. The official synopsis of the show is -



"After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."

The Chair Company season 1 - The full list of songs

EPISODE ONE

Elliott Smith – ‘Between The Bars’

Jim Croce – ‘I Got A Name’

Alibi Music – ‘Embroidered By Imaginati’

George Benson – ‘Breezin’

EPISODE TWO

Jorge Lopez – ‘Death Blast’

Ambrosia – ‘How Much I Feel’

EPISODE THREE

Brian Tarquin – ‘Tomorrow’s Another Day’

Martie Echito – ‘Never Flies Away’

Raya Yarbrough – ‘Requiem For A Ladybug’

EPISODE FOUR

Ervin Litkei – ‘Oh Yes Baby I Love You So’

Al Manfredi – ‘I Don’t Live Today’

Incognito – ‘The Parachute Song’

Martie Echito – ‘Never Flies Away’

EPISODE FIVE

Jimmer Glynn – ‘Home Home’

Craig Marsden – ‘Merry-Go-Round’

Liquid Blue – ‘Take It Any Way You Want’

Il Est Vilaine – ‘Surf Rider’

Chunky Nelson – ‘Full Signal’

Aimee Mann – ‘Rainy Days And Mondays’

Carpenters – ’Rainy Days And Mondays’

EPISODE SIX

Dick Flood – ‘Come In From The Storm’

Damon Danielson – ‘How Long Has It Been’

Pere Ubu – ‘Life Stinks’

The Fiesta Kings – ‘Tequila’

EPISODE SEVEN

Janko Nilovic – Mornings’

KUNTARI – ‘Bessing’

Matthew James – ‘Sun Daze’

A/lpaca – ‘Evil Pawn’

The Chair Company season 1 - Overview of the whole season

The Chair Company ended its successful season 1 on November 30 2025. The show started with Ron suffering a mishap at his workplace. Later, this small mishap is investigated, revealing some untied secrets, lies, and hidden agendas within the company. Ron investigates the situation further because he is determined to get the truth, but he finds that the chair firm he works for is anything but typical.

Ron meets coworkers like Mike, Natalie, Barb, Benton, and Leon as his inquiry consumes him more and more, each of whom contributes to the mystery that envelops him.

The Chair Company, Season 1, all episodes are available on HBO Max.