‘The Chair Company’ Review: Tim Robinson Delivers His Signature Chaos in HBO’s Witty New Workplace Satire

Tim Robinson Brings His Delightfully Unhinged Vibe to HBO



HBO aired the first season of The Chair Company on 12th October 2025. This show marks the grand return of Tim Robinson to the world of sketch television. Robinson is well known for his comical sketches in I Think You Should Leave, and now, with The Chair Company, he brings back the chaotic energy to this satire.



The show focuses on the internal workings of an upscale furniture company where creativity, ego, and ambition are in constant conflict. Beneath its ludicrous humour, the show deftly exposes the ridiculousness of contemporary business culture, from corporate jargon gone wild to performative leadership. After the premiere episode, the fresh episodes will air on Sundays. The show will feature eight episodes in the first season, each lasting roughly forty minutes, and promise the ideal balance of heart and fun.



The Chair Company has assembled a great cast that includes Tim Robinson as Carl Benson, who strikes a balance between frantic energy and unexpectedly sincere moments. Alongside Emily Blunt as Emily Rhodes, a composed yet driven designer who unexpectedly opposes Carl. Laverne Cox, the HR director who keeps everyone in line, Bowen Yang, the office's sardonic intern, and John Early, the self-centred CEO, make up the supporting ensemble. The group works together to achieve the ideal balance of charm, mayhem, and corporate satire.



The Chair Company Season 1 - Ron faces humiliation and showcases traits of obsession

The first episode of The Chair Company with Ron in Frishy Robay’s Office. He proposes a new mall development project. Everything is great until Ron lands on the ground in his chair in front of his coworkers. There is an embarrassing silence after this episode, which leads to a furious inspection of the chair, and later, he finds out the name of the chair company on a small piece of paper stuck to the bottom of the chair, which says Tecca. Angrily, he calls the chair company but gets no response in return, rather receives only transfers, computer messages, etc.

The more he waits to connect with someone, the more enraged he gets with every call.

As Ron continues to obsess over the chair and tries to assure himself that the problem needs to be resolved. He gets indignant and upset when customer service declines to assist him. He tries to conduct a scenario with an older coworker after being told to present evidence that someone could be hurt by a Tecca chair. His erratic behaviour irritates his family and coworkers.

The broken chair turns into a symbol of Ron's life's deterioration. His shortcomings worsen: he disregards his professional obligations, lets his family down, loses his temper, and jeopardises his career. His life spirals out of control the more he delves into the Tecca mystery. However, Ron believes that the only way to recover his dignity following his collapse is to solve the puzzle. Throughout Season 1 of The Chair Company, his preoccupation is driven by this inner drive.

The Chair Company Season 1 - From a broken chair to becoming a target



The Chair Company Season 1 transitions from uneasy office comedy to a darker tone in the premiere's last scene. It is confirmed that Ron is being watched by the strange person who attacks him.



His advice, "Stop looking into the chair company," suggests that Tecca is not the only danger.

Ron tries to put the inquiry on hold before the attack. He promises to concentrate on his work and family, and he removes the pictures of the damaged chair. But as soon as Tecca strikes back, the probe is inevitable. Ron becomes a target because he is now participating in a cover-up and is no longer merely curious.

The end of the first episode tells that the mystery has not yet been resolved.

The next episode of The Chair Company Season 1 premieres on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.