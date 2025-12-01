"All men suck": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine clarifies relationship expectations and voices frustration with Matt

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda recently took to Instagram to break her silence on her personal life, relationship expectations, and dynamic with Matt, whom she mentioned implicitly.

In a post shared on November 30, 2025, before Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All aired, Jasmine wrote that she was frustrated with men in general. She cited her experiences with both Gino and Matt, without explicitly addressing them, as the reason why she had lost faith in marriage and committed relationships. Jasmine added that she no longer had relationship expectations.



“All men suck… some just think they suck less,” she wrote in the caption.



Jasmine also took jabs at both Gino, whom she addressed as her “ex-husband,” and Matt, whom she referred to with a blonde man’s emoji, noting that they compelled her to stop having expectations from men.

She also teased that the Tell All would help viewers understand why she said earlier that she would never marry Matt. That said, Jasmine shared a photograph of a woman whose face was concealed, but in the picture Jasmine wrote that she was “not her.”

It is likely a direct reference to Elizabeth, the woman, Matt admitted at the Tell All to having a physical relationship with during the initial phase of courting Jasmine.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine says that she has only experienced true love from her mother and her children







On November 30, Jasmine shared a photo of a woman whose face was covered with a text box in which she wrote:



“I’m not 20 anymore. I’m not Romanian. I’ve been married twice. I do have a private page and a lot of baggage. I’m not her… I’m not miss perfect. I’m ok with it.”



In the caption, she only teased that the picture was Matt’s “lovely love” without revealing her identity.

At the Tell All, Jasmine confronted Matt about being involved with Elizabeth, whom he admitted he was seeing while he was in a relationship with Jasmine.

Although Matt clarified that they were not serious, Jasmine remained unconvinced. She also recalled how Matt’s mother liked Elizabeth and wanted her son to go to her if things fell apart with her.

The picture and the message were likely a jab at Matt’s connection with Elizabeth and his mother’s fondness for her.

Regardless, she continued in the caption, saying:



“After moving to a country that I had never been before, with no family/friends, and being rejected and treated like a rotten egg that my soon-to-be ex-husband felt disgusted towards… my expectations with men are not even zero.”



She then wrote that people would see at the Tell All the reason why she was “NOT committing/marrying to any person ever!”

The Tell All showed Matt confessing that he “juggled” more than one woman at a time, accusing Jasmine of having feelings for Gino, and suspecting Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend, Dane, of being the father of his daughter.

Such accusations pushed Jasmine into a corner, as she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post that whatever happened at the Tell All was the reason why she was never going to marry Matt.

She added that she could not care less if the person bought her a “castle in the moon.”



“I don’t care about his family, peer pressure, or people’s promises, ‘I love you now, and I’ve changed,’” she wrote.



That said, she continued, saying that the only times she experienced “real love” was when she was with her mother, children, or even her dog, Choco. Jasmine concluded by writing that even though Matt might be a “good man,” it was not enough for her to stop believing that “men” were “red flag” all by themselves.

The Tell All ended on an unresolved note, leaving Jasmine shocked and disappointed as she faced questions about Matilda’s paternity.

Stay tuned for more updates.