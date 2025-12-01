The Chair Company season 1 episode 8 (finale) ending explained: Was Amanda behind Ron's chair accident?

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © HBO

The Chair Company, season 1, episode 8, is the final episode in which viewers expected it to focus on Tecca’s investigation, but the ending completely changes direction. Instead of a normal mystery, it introduces a surprising supernatural backstory that Ron never saw coming.

The episode starts with a shocking scene where a young boy shoots a man named Stacy Crystals. We don’t know who Stacy is or how he is linked to Tecca or why the kid shot him. Then the story jumps to the present day, where Ron tells Barb that the team is holding a board meeting to decide whether he should be allowed to return to the office after the incident at the construction site where he pushed off Jeff in front of everyone.

In the meeting, everyone is against Ron because of his violent behavior. But Douglas speaks up and says he doesn’t want Ron to be fired. Instead, he suggests Ron should be “moved down two or three rungs, or maybe five.”

This demotion would hurt Ron, but at least he would still have his job at Fisher Robay. After that, Jeff tells Ron to fix things and asks him to meet. Ron refuses at first, but when he finally goes, he learns something important about Jeff: something that might connect him to the Red Ball Market Global and to Tecca.

The Chair Company season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Is Jeff connected to Tecca?

When Ron meets Jeff at the bar, Jeff doesn’t try to solve their issues. Instead, he is busy showing off his singing skills at karaoke. When the sound system has problems, Jeff sits down and makes Ron listen to some songs he composed and sang. One of those songs has the exact same tune, music, and voice as the song Ron always hears when he calls RBMG. The caller puts him on hold and plays one song, which lasts for eternity. This proves that Jeff is directly connected to RBMG and Tecca.

Ron then sneaks into Jeff’s office. At first, he finds nothing, but soon he discovers a hidden drawer. Inside it, he finds Tecca’s papers and a photo of Jeff with Stacy Crystals, the man who was shot at the start of the episode.

In the papers, Ron notices that Alice (Barb’s investor), who claimed in the previous episode that she was the head of Tecca, is not mentioned anywhere. This means his investigation was never real, and someone told her to pretend so that the real person behind Tecca would not be exposed. However, the episode doesn’t end with Ron confronting Jeff; instead, he gets a call from the person who has been calling him since day one and is asked to meet him at his high school.

Amanda’s boyfriend reveals the truth behind Ron’s chair accident in The Chair Company season 1 episode 8

When Ron visits his old high school, he sees a man waiting for him who is wearing a mask similar to the one he saw in the camera footage, who was waiting outside his house in one of the previous episodes. The man claims to be Amanda’s boyfriend. Amanda is the woman Ron was questioned by HR for looking under her skirt when his chair broke, which embarrassed him in front of everyone.

The masked man was a completely new character. When he finally removed his mask, his face appeared strangely altered, as if he had undergone several plastic surgeries. He tells Ron that his fall wasn’t an accident. He says Amanda used her telekinetic powers to make the chair break. He also explains that Ron had hurt her in high school without realizing it, and what happened now was her way of taking revenge.

The supernatural twist in The Chair Company was completely unexpected. Even the dog Ron adopted and named Baby turns out to be one of the nearby neighbors’. At one point, the neighbor even looks demonic for a moment when he takes Ron into his creepy shed, but this scary moment is never explained. Later, Ron wakes up on the man’s couch as if nothing happened. He then asks the man to post a picture of him with Baby on social media, saying that he helped return the dog to its owner.

But if this is true, then what about all the other things we saw throughout the season: Tecca smuggling drugs, swapping parts, the Delaware government office, the purchasing manager, and all the clues connected to RBMG? The finale doesn’t tie anything together. Instead, it leaves many unanswered questions, which will probably be addressed in Season 2.

Mike’s real side is revealed in The Chair Company season 1 episode 8

Mike, who once warned Ron to stay away from Tecca, eventually became like family to him during the investigation. But in the finale, Ron discovers that the “real family” Mike always talked about is actually the people Mike has been harassing. Ron scolds Mike for digging further into Tecca. He wants to protect Barb’s business, and exposing Alice (Barb’s investor) earlier could have hurt his wife’s business dreams.

Feeling guilty, Ron goes to meet Mike’s so-called family. There, he learns the shocking truth. Mike’s daughter meets Ron outside the house and tells him she is not Mike’s daughter. Instead, Mike has her father’s heart, and he was the organ donor after he died. They had invited Mike to her wedding to feel her father’s presence, but after that, Mike became obsessed with her. He started making romantic moves and kept harassing her and her family.

Then Barb tells him another truth. At Alice’s party, Ron thought Barb was proud of his investigation, but she wasn’t. She was actually making fun of him because she was angry. She admits she was mocking his “silly detective skills.” And before Ron could confront Alice and expose her, he learns that she wasn’t involved with Tecca at all; she was never even part of the real case, thanks to Jeff’s papers kept inside his hidden drawer.