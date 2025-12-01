How to watch Heated Rivalry season 1 online? Streaming options explained

The buzz around Heated Rivalry season 1 has been steadily growing ever since the first trailer dropped, and the excitement hasn’t slowed down since the show’s premiere. Adapted from Rachel Reid’s bestselling Game Changers novel series, the series follows two rising stars on rival teams whose on-ice hostility hides a passionate, deeply complicated relationship unfolding in secret.

Now that Heated Rivalry season 1 has finally premiered, viewers in multiple regions can stream the first episodes online without delay. The article further breaks down streaming details, cast, and plot for interested readers.

Streaming details for Heated Rivalry Season 1

The first two episodes of the Canadian-based sports romance drama series Heated Rivalry season 1 were released on November 28, 2025, debuting on Crave in Canada. The episodes were released the same day on HBO Max for viewers based in the United States. The season is set to consist of six episodes, with new episodes releasing every Friday at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

HBO Max is currently running a significant Cyber Monday deal that drops the price of the Basic With Ads plan to $3 per month for a full year, far below the regular $10.99 monthly cost. Outside of the limited-time discount, HBO Max also offers its Standard and Premium tiers. The Standard plan runs ad-free at $18.49 per month, while Premium bumps quality up to 4K with Dolby Atmos capabilities for $22.99.

For international viewers, Heated Rivalry season 1 can be streamed on Sky in New Zealand, Movistar Plus+ in Spain, and HBO Max in Australia.

Cast details explored

The cast for Heated Rivalry season 1 includes Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, a disciplined Montreal Metros captain whose clean-cut image hides a growing emotional conflict. Opposite him is Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, a Boston Raiders star whose swagger masks an upbringing shaped by pressure, homophobia and an abusive father.

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova are a few of the other notable features in the series.

What is Heated Rivalry season 1 all about?

The synopsis for the series, as per Crave, reads:

“Two hockey players must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for real love.”

The trailer for Heated Rivalry season 1 begins with an intense rivalry scene between Shane and Ilya. The person reporting on the game also describes the duo as two of the top prospects in their country for ice hockey. Shane goes up to Ilya and introduces himself, beginning an unexpected relationship.

The teaser quickly starts building tension between the duo, both romantic and physical. As the season progresses, Shane and Ilya navigate a secret romantic relationship due to the fear of public exposure. Their early encounters are impulsive and fiery, but the show makes a point of grounding the heat in emotional stakes.

The trailer tries to highlight how masculinity in sports prevents same-sex relationships among players, often forcing them to hide their interests from the public eye. Both Shane and Ilya pretend and carry out their straight persona while secretly carrying out their relationship in private.

Heated Rivalry season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max for audiences in the United States.