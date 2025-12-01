General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 1 to 5, 2025)

Britt, Jason and Trina from General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

Drama is heating up on General Hospital’s upcoming December storyline as fresh investigations into Drew’s shootout case are underway while the congressman is busy wooing his lady love by hook or by crook. Meanwhile, Rocco is out of juvenile prison and reunited with his family and friends.

Elsewhere, old friendships are at risk as Nina put Portia on the PCPD target. The coming week on the long-running ABC daily soap will find Jason standing in support of Britt while Trina makes a discovery.

The previous episodes on General Hospital saw Nathan stepping up to get Rocco out after his in-prison assault. Elsewhere, Sidwell shot Dalton dead and planted the body in Laura’s car to frame the mayor. However, Sonny and Jason stepped in to dispose of the body. That also helped Rocco’s case.

Meanwhile, Alexis decided to point the finger at some other suspects in Drew’s shootout to help Willow’s case. At the same time, Drew proposed Willow again, which the latter accepted. To her surprise, she found her mother and grandmother supporting her decision. On the other hand, Stella threatened Drew and the congressman vowed to ruin Curtis in another way.

General Hospital: 3 vital storylines between December 1 and 5, 2025

1) Trina has surprising news to digest

Wednesday, November 26, 2025, found Trina ranting against Jordan to Ava. While she had no knowledge about what went wrong with her parents, she blamed her father’s former wife for the rift between Curtis and Portia. The episode also saw her having a Thanksgiving dinner with her father and her grandmother, who challenged Drew at the restaurant.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Trina is slated to receive shocking news. Since Dante and Nathan have recently decided to re-examine Curtis as a suspect, it is likely that Nathan calls Curtis away in front of Trina. Alternatively, the cop may start basic questioning in front of Curtis’s family, leaving Trina shocked.

So far Trina does not know about her mother’s pregnancy. The upcoming week may reveal the secret to her, leaving her baffled about the reason for separation between her parents. She will likely turn towards Kai for emotional support, which the latter will provide. Whether Trina learns about her mother’s affair with Isaiah remains to be seen.

2) Jason will have his hands full with Britt’s sorrow and Danny's problems

It is Thanksgiving at Port Charles. While most families are getting together, Britt may not have too many people to love her. As such, the coming weeks will likely find her sad. She may opt to drown her sorrows in alcohol. However, Jason will expectedly come to her aid and offer to support her in her bad times.

Elsewhere, Jason is likely to have a wise advice for someone on General Hospital. This may be his son, Danny. He may ask his son to stay in line and away from legal issues. While Jason will explain Danny’s position if he gets mixed up in unlawful actions, the child may not listen to his father since he is committed to his friendship with Rocco, Charlotte, Emma and Gio.

Meanwhile, Emma and Gio will move to sleuthing Dalton’s other lab. However, Lulu may chastise Rocco and Charlotte for putting their lives in danger.

3) Laura faces happiness and worry in the same week

Mayor Laura Collins recently had a nasty scare when Professor Dalton ended up dead in her car. At the same time, the General Hospital viewers saw her grandson, Rocco, beaten up while in juvenile prison. Although she was re-elected the Mayor of Port Charles, she seemed to be in her enemies’ targets, particularly Sidwell.

The coming week promises to bring delightful news for Laura. While the exact arc remains undisclosed as of now, it may be about Kevin Collins’ return to town, giving the mayor some happy reunion. With Kevin in town, Laura may open up about all her recent problems and unburden her emotions.

This will likely bring back her recent scary memories. The mayor may need to fight her personal anxiety to look at the chaos objectively.

Other story arcs on General Hospital in the week of December 1, 2025, include Willow’s plan to wed Drew despite hurdles and Sidwell’s major move to corner Sonny. Tune in to ABC every weekday to watch the upcoming drama on GH.