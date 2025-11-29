General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 1 to 5, 2025

Jason (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

The upcoming week on General Hospital brings major emotional moments, rising tension, and decisions for many Port Charles favorites. Willow faces a life-changing choice that could completely reshape her future, while Britt once again finds herself leaning on Jason during a difficult time. Sonny winds up in an unusually uncomfortable spot as secrets and loyalties start to clash around him.

Carly tries to repair damaged relationships, though fixing things may be harder than she hopes. Curtis is ready to share a major truth that could shift everything, Laura deals with new emotional struggles, and Trina faces unexpected challenges with support from someone close. With so many storylines heating up at once, the first week of December is set to deliver intense drama on all sides.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025: Trina faces an unexpected shock that might change her plans

The week on General Hospital kicks off with a happy get-together for the family, where they try hard to keep their old traditions alive, despite growing disagreement between them. Willow prepares for a major occasion that leads her to question where her life is headed.

Trina experiences a sudden surprise that completely alters her current plans, while Isaiah is thinking about giving up something big for the person he cares about deeply. Nathan pursues a fresh piece of information, unaware of the serious danger it might lead him directly into.

Tuesday, December 2, 2025: Doors that open

After Willow’s emotional day, she is pushed toward a major choice that could permanently change her relationships. Laura gets a touching surprise that lifts her mood during all the chaos around her.

Michael receives an exciting offer that tempts him to think about a future he never really imagined. As Emma moves ahead with strong determination, Brook Lynn stays by Gio’s side and gives him steady support when he needs it most.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025: Laura opens up about her worries

Curtis reveals something that completely surprises someone and suggests that more problems may be coming. Nina becomes even more upset as things continue to move out of her control. Emma and Gio reach an important moment that affects them both deeply.

Lulu offers some tough love, refusing to let someone close to her avoid the truth. Meanwhile, Laura finally speaks about worries she has been quietly holding inside.

Thursday, December 4, 2025: Lines of influence

Jason gives calm and sensible advice that could change someone’s point of view, if they are willing to listen. Britt feels overwhelmed by her emotions and pulls back as her problems grow. Sidwell shows just how much power he has, surprising everyone involved in the escalating conflict.

Jordan steps in to reassure someone when stress rises, while Molly faces a very frustrating situation that tests her patience almost to the breaking point.

Friday, December 5, 2025: The edge of confession

Sonny gets pushed into an uncomfortable situation that challenges his calm and tests how much control he truly has. Britt, feeling unsteady and overwhelmed, turns to Jason for support again, and he steps in right away without hesitation.

Carly begins taking careful steps toward making peace, hoping the moment has finally come to repair old emotional wounds. Laura struggles with a troubling memory she can’t seem to escape, while Trina sorts through heavy, confusing emotions, with Kai staying close and offering steady, patient companionship throughout it all.

Fans of the show can watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.