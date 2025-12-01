"You wasted my time": Love Is Blind: Italy star Gergana cuts ties with Giovanni after he said she reminded him of his past

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy premiered with its first four episodes on December 1, 2025. The series welcomed a variegated set of hopeful singles from different backgrounds, each vying to find their perfect match.

Among the contestants were 30-year-old store manager Gergana and 36-year-old event organizer Giovanni, whose journey together started on a positive note, as they got to know each other on every date sight unseen.

However, when the time came to decide on a partner to move forward with in the experiment, Giovanni decided to step back, saying Gergana reminded him of his past, where he was part of relationships that were not challenging enough.

Gergana, on the other hand, was not pleased with his explanation, feeling misled by Giovanni. In episode 2 of the series, after he expressed his honest feelings to her, she replied:



“Good luck to you. I don’t want any explanations from you. You wasted my time, and my time is precious, Giovanni. I wish you all the best.”



Gergana felt blindsided by him, especially since he had been assuring her of his feelings from the start of their journey.

That said, she wished him well and stormed out of the pod, and later discussed with her female co-stars how Giovanni sweet-talked with most of the women on the show.

Love Is Blind: Italy star Gergana seeks someone who values her without “lies and fancy words”







Giovanni’s journey was divided between two women with whom he connected the most in the pods. The first was Giorgia and the second was Gergana. As the decision day approached, he struggled to decide between the two.

While he enjoyed spending time with both of them, he feared he would end up having a “basic” relationship. Consequently, he pushed himself to make the right choice even if it meant hurting one of the women with rejection.

As Giovanni studied his options, he noted that on one side, he had Gergana’s “lightness and sweetness,” and on the other, he had Giorgia, someone who challenged him and tested his limits.



“She’s a very intelligent person, and for this reason, we’re obviously going to clash. But, I liked arguing with her. Two hours with Gergana was soothing. Two hours with Giorgia is like a boxing match,” he added.



After much deliberation, in episode 2, titled It’s Always Been You, Giovanni expressed his honest feelings to Gergana.

At first, he appreciated how “incredible” she was as a person, saying that he admired her from the start, but then, he said:



“That I have seen in you, alas, that which used to be my past. And that hasn’t worked out for me.”



Giovanni explained that the type of partner he wanted was someone with whom he could argue, someone who would stand up to him fearlessly.

Without that quality, he said he would never be challenged and would get “bored” easily. That said, he hinted at Giorgia, saying there was someone in the pods he had argued with the whole time.

Regardless, Giovanni mentioned that he wanted to give Gergana the “freedom to choose” her partner, but Gergana remained unimpressed.

She snapped back at him for sweet-talking to her during their dates and misleading her with his fancy words.

She then stated that she was aware of her worth and was different from those who wore “zirconias” because she wore diamonds. That said, she stormed out of the pod.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Italy cameras, Gergana said:



“I deserve someone who really understands my value without lies and fancy words.”



As the experiment progressed, Gergana got engaged to restaurateur, Parminder, while Giovanni proposed to Giorgia.

Stay tuned for more updates.