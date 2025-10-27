When will Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 air? Release date and more details explored

Fabio Caressa and Benedetta Parodi (Image Via Getty)

On December 1, 2025, the Italian edition of the hit reality series Love Is Blind: Italy will be available exclusively on Netflix.

In this show, singles talk to each other in special pods without seeing one another.

They get to know each other only through conversations and can even get engaged before meeting face-to-face. Now, this idea comes with an Italian touch.

The Italian version is made by Banijay Italia and hosted by real-life couple Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa.

It will have 10 episodes, released in three parts through December, four on the first day, four the next week, then one more episode and a reunion special on December 19.

The adaptation stays true to the original’s social experiment premise while leaning into Italy’s unique cultural flavour.

With casting already complete and production underway, Netflix is poised to ride the wave of its successful format into Italian territory.

What to Expect from Love Is Blind: Italy

Viewers of Love Is Blind: Italy can brace themselves for dramatic conversations in belief-laden pods, unexpected engagements and real-world shocks that test budding romance.

While the format mirrors the original U.S. version, distinct Italian elements will shape the tone.

The hosts, Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa, bring their strong real-life partnership and media presence to guide contestants, a choice which Netflix highlights as key to the show’s emotional impact.

The show invites an equal no. of males and females who aspire to experience genuine love.

They spend the initial ten days with one another inside tiny rooms, which are referred to as "pods."

They can have conversations through speakers, but cannot see each other; only a faint blue wall is between them.

In the beginning, the arrangement seems like speed dating, but the couples can gradually take longer and deeper conversations.

When someone feels ready, they can propose and only after the proposal is accepted do they finally meet face to face.

Once engaged, the couples go on a romantic getaway for a week.

They spend time together, get to know each other better, and meet the other couples for the first time.

The couples move into the same apartment building for the last few weeks of the experiment, and they meet each other’s families and friends.

They talk about money, habits, and future plans. They plan every little detail related to their wedding, even the wedding cake.

In the end, they stand at the altar, each must decide whether to say “I do” and get married, or walk away.

It becomes one of the show’s most emotional moments.

Because Italian social norms around dating, family and marriage differ from those in other countries, the adaptation promises to spotlight how local traditions and modern love intersect.

That mix could make it one of the most compelling international versions yet.

Casting called for Italian singles aged 25-45, signalling a broad mix of contestants, life stories and relationship goals.

For the lovers of the reality show, Love Is Blind: Italy, however, it is going to be pretty much the same thing, but with more emotional insights.

Get ready for intimate talks, romantic and picturesque Italian locales, and emotional scenes created by culture, family, and religion.

Besides, with Netflix proclaiming more global offshoots in the near future, Love Is Blind: Italy may turn out to be the one that brings a sea change in the perception of love, connection, and commitment by the worldwide audience when the lights go out and the heart takes charge.

Stay tuned for more updates.