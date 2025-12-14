What happened to Ludovica and Davide after Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1? Relationship status explored

Ludovica and Davide (Image via Netflix)

Ludovica and Davide left Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1 as one of the experiment’s most discussed couples, but there is still no confirmed public answer to whether they are together after filming.

Coverage of Love Is Blind: Italy through December 2025 describes their on‑screen relationship in detail and notes growing tension as their wedding day approached, yet stops short of documenting a definitive post‑show outcome.

Ludovica and Davide's journey on Love Is Blind: Italy

In Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1, Maria Ludovica Cappello stepped into the pods hoping to find someone serious, as she had been burned before. Right away, she got drawn to two guys: Davide Aulicino and Nicola Botticcini.

With Davide, she said she felt lighter and able to laugh, while conversations with Nicola were more serious and emotionally dense, creating a central choice for her within the Love Is Blind: Italy format.

When Ludovica pushed Davide for a deeper conversation and sensed him withdrawing, she left upset; he later returned with what was described as a genuine apology and “real regret” for making her feel dismissed, which helped restore her trust and led her to choose Davide over Nicola.

Their first face‑to‑face meeting on Love Is Blind: Italy brought an initial physical surprise for Ludovica, but she soon reported feeling the closeness and comfort she had hoped for in a partner.

During the couple’s retreat, their relationship appeared strong until a conflict on the final day: Ludovica learned Davide had left his house keys with a woman he had casually dated before the show.

She was “extremely upset” and confronted him, while he insisted the woman was “simply a friend” and that the keys meant nothing; the issue resurfaced later when they went together to retrieve the keys, which Ludovica again experienced as disrespectful.

Back in Milan, Love Is Blind: Italy followed Ludovica and Davide as they moved in together and tried to settle into daily life ahead of their planned wedding.

Their intimacy shifted after the keys incident. Davide said he was feeling stressed, while Ludovica interpreted the growing distance as a sign of deeper trouble.

At the same time, the show highlighted factors that seemed to support a future together: both lived and worked in Milan, reducing logistical strain, and Ludovica was often seen relaxed and smiling around Davide, suggesting emotional safety when conflict was not at the forefront.

Later in Love Is Blind: Italy, the couple’s unresolved issues became more visible. Davide deleted some of his social media stories before Ludovica could see them, which she found troubling, and she felt he was no longer as open or emotionally vulnerable as he had been in the pods.

Life outside Love Is Blind: Italy and what is (and is not) known now

Beyond what viewers saw on Love Is Blind: Italy, recent coverage has focused on who Ludovica and Davide are as individuals and how their lives might fit together if they stay a couple.

Ludovica handles online sales for a fashion brand, running web plans, social media pushes, or visual branding - she’s often on the move to spots like Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and towns along Italy’s coast.

Davide works in insurance, focusing on growing client lists while guiding them through risks; his trips take him regularly to spots like Ischia and Capri.

Their shared base in Milan and mutual love of travel suggest compatibility in lifestyle if they decide to continue together after Love Is Blind: Italy.

However, despite the detailed account of their Love Is Blind: Italy storyline and their separate careers, recent summaries explicitly state that Ludovica and Davide “don’t seem to be headed towards marriage,” while also acknowledging that unresolved concerns and the absence of a clear follow‑up make their outcome uncertain.

One source concludes that with their wedding approaching on Love Is Blind: Italy, “the outcome could genuinely go in either direction,” and does not report an actual ceremony or an official breakup.

As of mid‑December 2025, no widely cited, verifiable source has documented a clear “still together” or “officially split” update from the couple or from Netflix regarding their relationship after Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1.

