Alleged Paul Walker rumor resurfaces as Reddit users discuss old reports and criticize his past relationship choices

Alleged rumors regarding Paul Walker resurface as Reddit users discuss old reports and criticize his past relationship choices. A fresh r/fastandfurious thread asks, “did he have relationship with a 16 year old?,” which has put Paul Walker back under scrutiny for past decisions.

The discussion focuses on Jasmine Pilchard Gosnell, who was the partner living with Paul Walker at the time of his death. As per News.com.au report dated December 3, 2013, multiple outlets reported that Paul Walker began dating her when she was 16 and he was 33.

Paul Walker’s death is not in dispute. As per The Guardian report dated January 3, 2014, the coroner found that he died from the combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries after a high speed crash in Santa Clarita, with no drugs or alcohol detected.

People’s retrospective, published November 30, 2025, revisits the timeline and Paul Walker’s central role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Below are the key beats from the Reddit thread and a concise recap of Paul Walker’s relationships, death, and franchise legacy to explain why the topic returns.

Reddit reacts to Paul Walker's controversial dating past: Context, the post and comments

The conversation unfolded in r/fastandfurious after a user posted the question, “did he have relationship with a 16 year old?”. The post triggered visible frustration, pushback, and some defenses of Paul Walker. Below are representative comments from the thread. Some users answered the question directly and framed it as troubling.

One redditor commented,

“Yea he did date her when she was 16… It Is Weird yes a little. No evidence of abuse tho… Maturity doesn’t equal to age.”

Others tried to anchor the debate in reported facts and state law. Another redditor remarked,

“He did. He was 33 and his girlfriend was 16 when they got together… The age of consent in CA is 18. There is no proof, as far as I know, that he had sex prior to them turning 18, but it seems a little bit of stretch that he dated them each for 2 years without physical contact.”

A number of replies focused on the age gap rather than legality. Another redditor stated,

“Either way it’s pretty damn weird to date a 16 year old at 33.”

A subset reviewed his dating history and asked for caution in judgment. One redditor noted,

“I’ve looked at the relationships… two of them were with underage girls… we should always listen to both sides of the story.”

The thread also included pushback on inaccurate labels and definitions. One redditor furiously stated,

“Stop throwing ‘Pedophile’ around… It’s having an attraction to CHILDREN who are barely past 3rd or 4th grade.”

Some framed it as possibly legal in places yet still unacceptable to them. One redditor remarked,

“There are states where 16 is the age of consent… but a 33 year old dating a girl three years out of middle school is disgusting.”

Paul Walker’s relationship, death, and Fast & Furious legacy

Paul Walker’s long-term partner at the time of his death was Jasmine Pilchard Gosnell. As per News.com.au report dated December 3, 2013, reports stated they began dating when she was 16 and he was 33. Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013, as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT. As per The Guardian report dated January 3, 2014, the coroner ruled traumatic and thermal injuries and found no drugs or alcohol in his system.

People’s overview dated November 30, 2025, places the death after a charity event and underscores how Paul Walker anchored Fast & Furious and how the franchise and family continue tributes. Paul Walker remains a central figure in Fast & Furious history and the conversation around him still surfaces when old reports are reexamined online.

