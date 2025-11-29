How many episodes are there in Heated Rivalry season 1? Episode count and more

Shane Hollander and his Russian rival Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 (Image via Bell Media)

Heated Rivalry season 1 runs six episodes. It premiered with a two-episode drop on Friday, November 28, 2025, and continues weekly through Friday, December 26. In the U.S. and Australia, it streams on Max; in Canada, on Crave; in New Zealand, on Sky’s Neon; and in Spain, on Movistar Plus+.

The series adapts Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel, with director Jacob Tierney shaping the rivalry-to-lovers arc between Canadian phenom Shane Hollander and Russian star Ilya Rozanov.

Leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie headline alongside Sophie Nélisse, François Arnaud, Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh.

Below is the full Heated Rivalry season 1 episode list and schedule, followed by a region-by-region “how to watch” guide with current plan pricing and rollouts, and then a brief overview of production and plot context, along with short on-record quotes.

Heated Rivalry season 1 episode count, titles & release schedule

Total: six episodes, with a two-episode premiere on November 28, then weekly Fridays to the December 26 finale.

Episode 1: Rookies - November 28, 2025

Episode 2: Olympians - November, 2025

Episode 3: TBA - December 5, 2025

Episode 4: Rose - December 12, 2025

Episode 5: I’ll Believe in Anything- December 19, 2025

Episode 6: The Cottage- December 26, 2025

How to watch Heated Rivalry: Platforms, plans, prices & rollout?

United States: Max

Heated Rivalry season 1 streams on Max. Current U.S. monthly rates are Basic with Ads at $10.99, Standard at $18.49, and Premium at $22.99, after the October 21 price adjustment. The show follows a two-episode start on November 28 and a weekly rollout through December 26. A limited Black Friday Basic-With-Ads offer at $2.99 for 12 months was available through eligible partners until December 1, 2025.

Canada: Crave

In Canada, Heated Rivalry season 1 streams on Crave. Crave’s Standard With Ads tier is available through Prime Video Channels for $11.99 CAD per month. The same weekly rollout applies.

Australia: Max

In Australia, Max carries Heated Rivalry season 1. Max launched locally in 2025 and promotes occasional intro offers around shopping periods, then reverts to standard plan pricing in-app.

New Zealand: Sky Neon

In New Zealand, Heated Rivalry season 1 streams on Neon. Current pricing is NZ$14.99 per month for Basic With Ads or NZ$23.99 per month for Standard. Episodes follow the same weekly cadence.

Spain: Movistar Plus+

In Spain, Heated Rivalry season 1 is available on Movistar Plus+. The platform’s base streaming plan is €9.99 per month, with promotional pricing often advertised during seasonal campaigns for the first month. The series runs weekly until December 26.

Other territories:

Tierney’s series is a Crave original, with international rights placed with Max in the U.S. and Australia, Sky Neon in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain, as per Bell Media and wire pickup. Availability elsewhere will depend on additional sales.

Heated Rivalry season 1: Production and plot details

Source and creator:

Heated Rivalry season 1 is a six-part TV adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers, created, written and directed by Jacob Tierney. The story tracks Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov through eight years as on-ice foes and off-ice partners, foregrounding consent and safe-sex beats while their careers and national obligations complicate intimacy.

As per Bell Media's press release dated October 9, 2025, Director Jacob Tierney stated,

“I wanted to bring Heated Rivalry to life and share its shameless, funny, epic, sexy, and deeply romantic journey with the world.”

He added further,

"When I first spoke to Rachel Reid, I told her I wanted to approach this book with the care and seriousness it deserves, because it truly does. Shane and Ilya deserve that. And so does the queer community, a love story complete with the kind of happy ending gay people almost never get in media."

Cast and distribution:

The cast includes Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Sophie Nélisse, François Arnaud, Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh. It is produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment for Crave, with Sphere Abacus handling international sales.

