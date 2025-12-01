"It's always been you": Love Is Blind: Italy star Parminder expresses his honest feelings to Gergana

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

A new spin-off from the hit Netflix franchise, Love Is Blind, premiered on December 1, 2025. Love Is Blind: Italy released its first four episodes, showing singles from different cultures and backgrounds enter the pods in search of their life partners.

Among them was restaurateur Parminder and store manager, Gergana, who gradually developed a connection sight unseen.

Their journey culminated in episode 3, when Parminder and Gergana met for the first time and got engaged.

While the two stood in front of each other, Parminder held Gergana’s hand and said:



“It’s you. It’s always been you.”



That said, he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She accepted his proposal and sealed it with a kiss, which she said she did with anyone.

Both Parminder and Gergana were overjoyed to see one another and start the next chapter of their journey.

However, the Love Is Blind: Italy stars knew they had challenges ahead. Gergana had already warned Parminder about her parents’ standards, noting that they were hard to please and opinionated, and often played a role in deciding who she dated.

Parminder knew he would face an even bigger challenge since he came from an Indian background. Regardless, he was prepared to try his best to win them over for Gergana’s sake.

Love Is Blind: Italy star Parminder seeks Gergana’s companionship as they navigate the road ahead







Before heading to the pod for their final date, Parminder told the cameras that Gergana had uplifted his mood, and he needed someone like that in his life.

On their date, Parminder expressed his honest feelings to her, confessing that she made him happy. He added that he wanted her to become his partner so he could share everything with her first.

That said, the Love Is Bind: Italy star went down on one knee and said:



“I really want to share my life with you and have you by my side, I really do.”



He then asked Gergana if she wanted to start a new chapter with him. Gergana stated that although she did not know if they were “being crazy or being brave,” she wished to give their relationship a shot. Consequently, she said yes to him.

Gergana called it the “most exciting” moment of her life in a confessional, adding that she decided to follow her own happiness rather than worry about outside factors.

Parminder, on the other hand, admitted that their journey would be “an uphill battle,” but he wanted to talk things out after meeting Gergana in person.

When the time came for the two of them to meet, they felt nervous and scared, unsure if they would like one another. However, their worries were put to rest as soon as they saw each other.

While Gergana described him as “hot,” Parminder complimented her eyes, calling them “incredible” and “stunning.”

After the two settled down, Parminder told his Love Is Blind: Italy partner that:



“Everyone has their own personal issues. Family, life, and all that stuff, but if I’m alone, I won’t make it.”



As a result, he sought Gergana’s companionship and her support so he could face the challenges awaiting them. He wanted the two of them to “fight together.”

Gergana assured him that she would stand by his side through it all, prepared to move ahead together.

Stay tuned for more updates.