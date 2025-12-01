Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 1 to 5, 2025)

Rachel, EJ and Sophia from Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Mysterious circumstances threaten to endanger lives on Days of Our Lives as Chad is taken hostage. Meanwhile, Rachel is set to start her stay at Bayview and meets an unexpected inpatient. Elsewhere, EJ has a vague memory connected to Cat that troubles him. On the other hand, Marlena’s health condition may finally have an answer.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives presented the escalation of tension between Chad and Jennifer as the latter sued him for the custody of Thomas and Charlotte. Moreover, Thomas refused to have anything to do with Chad. Unfortunately, Chad missed the Thanksgiving dinner while Leo and Javi got engaged on the special day. At the same time, Cat remembered meeting Sami and EJ in the past.

Meanwhile, Rachel resented Sarah hugging Brady and looked up the doctor’s nut allergy on internet. The child, then, added pistachio ice-cream to Sarah’s dessert, leading to her allergic flare-up. However, watching Sarah struggle brought Rachel’s memory back and she confessed to have shot EJ besides admitting to hurting Sarah. A shocked Brady discovered that EJ, Kristen and Marlena knew about Rachel’s crime.

Days of Our Lives: 3 vital storylines between December 1 and 5, 2025

1) Rachel meets Sophia at Bayview and the two befriend each other

As mentioned before, Rachel remembered shooting Uncle EJ after she caused Sarah to have a near-fatal nut allergy. After she confessed to her crimes, she was put in the psych ward of the hospital before being taken to Bayview.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that a tearful Brady will leave Rachel at Bayview leaving the child traumatized. However, she will soon see a familiar face in Sophia, who Rachel knew was presumably pregnant with Tate’s baby before the baby turned out to be someone else’s. The promo also shows Sophia smiling and greeting her.

In all likelihood, Sophia will ask Rachel to stay quiet about talking to her or her animated state. The two may scheme together to target who they think as their enemies.

2) EJ will have a strange memory about Cat in a hospital

Recently, Cat met Sami and flashed to a memory of the latter in a hospital room attending a bandaged comatose patient. The memory also showed Cat herself reading a book to the same comatose patient.

The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives suggest that EJ will have a memory flash of Cat reading Wuthering Heights to him. This will leave the DiMera intrigued and curious. While the soap’s fans know that EJ and Cat were in the same hospital facility in Italy where the latter read books to him, it will be some time before EJ can solve the mystery. However, his obsession with the memory and with Cat will likely leave him drawn to her.

Meanwhile, Cat will ask EJ for help. This may be about Chad’s absence since the Thanksgiving Day. As fans know, Chad is the next DiMera hostage. After arriving inside the crypt, he will likely be shocked to reunite with missing siblings, Tony and Kristen. The latter two will give Chad updates about their kidnapping and the rest.

3) Marlena’s health issue is diagnosed

As DOOL fans may remember, Marlena had been suffering health issues since John’s death. While all her previous blood work came out fine, she was taken ill during the recent gala celebrating Tom Horton’s wing at the hospital. Under observation of Kayla, Marlena went through more tests and a pacemaker attachment surgery.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Kayla will reveal the diagnosis in the upcoming episodes. Besides Marlena, how many others will be told about it is as yet unknown. On the other hand, Marlena is slated to confide something to Leo. Whether she shares her health update or Rachel’s situation, remains to be seen.

The other upcoming story arcs on Days of Our Lives include Stephanie’s danger from her stalker as she goes to Chicago, Chanel and Johnny’s argument, and Thomas’s courtroom stand against his missing father. Tune in to Peacock every week day to catch the latest drama.