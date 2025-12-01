“I hope it’s not a language barrier" - Alessandro P opens up, noting Hyoni seemed less enthusiastic

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy Episode 2, which aired on December 1, 2025, continued showing the first pod conversations between the season’s cast members. One of these early meetings was between Alessandro P and Hyoni.

Their date brought together two different backgrounds. Alessandro said he heard a “little accent,” and Hyoni explained she was from South Korea and had lived in Italy for 14 years. She also talked about why she joined the show.

“Ever since a kid, I hoped for a world where our physical appearance didn’t matter,” she said.

She added that this experiment was a dream she had when she was little.

During their talk, they asked each other simple questions about personality, lifestyle, and daily habits. They also shared small jokes and laughs. After the date, they both reflected on how it went.

In her confessional, Hyoni said she felt good speaking with him and that there was “chemistry.” Alessandro also shared his reaction, but he admitted that he wished she had shown a bit more energy.

“I wanted her to be more like a bit more enthusiastic,” he said. “I hope it’s not a language barrier. So I don’t know, it’s hard.”

Their moment in Episode 2 showed the beginning of their connection and the questions they still needed to figure out.

First pod conversation highlights in Love Is Blind: Italy

In their first talk, Hyoni opened up about how long she had been in Italy and why the experiment mattered to her. She said, “Ever since a kid, I hoped for a world where our physical appearance didn’t matter.”

She explained that Love Is Blind was similar to a dream she had when she was young. When she told Alessandro she was from Korea, he said he was interested in traveling to that part of the world.

They asked each other about personality types. She asked if he was an introvert or an extrovert. He replied, “A real extrovert.” She then asked a playful question, whether he would “sing naked in the street.”

He laughed and asked, “What?” and she repeated the question, leading them both to laugh together.

When they talked about work, Alessandro said, “I opened two ice cream stores with some friends. I’m a personal trainer, and I’m a model.” Hyoni said she liked running, and when he said she must be in great shape, she joked, “Even elephants can run.”

They also talked about fitness and values. She told him she prefers what is inside more than what is outside and said physical appearance “is something that fades over time.” They ended the date talking about what they believe is important in a relationship, including the ability to get through difficult moments in a healthy way.

Reactions after the pod date

After their talk in Love Is Blind: Italy, Hyoni shared her feelings in the confessional. She said she felt good during the conversation and that there was “chemistry.” She liked that they could talk openly about everyday life, activity levels, and deeper topics like what matters most in a relationship.

She also said she liked that Alessandro was active, but repeated her view that she cares more about what is on the inside.

Alessandro also reflected on the date. He said he liked the conversation and the way they connected, but he was unsure about how enthusiastic she was.

He said, “I wanted her to be more like a bit more enthusiastic.”

He wondered if the difference came from communication styles or if it was something else. His reaction showed he was still figuring out how to read her tone and responses, especially since she has lived between different cultures.

Their moment in Episode 2 showed the start of their connection, but also raised early questions. The episode left open whether they will understand each other better as they continue talking in the pods.

________________________________________

