90 Days Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Matt talks about his strained relationship with fellow cast members

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

With 90 Days Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All finally coming to an end, things were not looking good for Matt and Jasmine as the two got into a heated argument which led Matt to question who Matilda's father is. Jovi asked Matt to get a paternity test and Andrei seemingly weighed in and agreed on the same.

On the other hand, Jasmine seemingly admitted as she told Gino that she does not want to stay with Matt, even though they have a kid together. Jasmine also made a big discovery about Matt earlier seeing a woman named Elizabeth. The conversation took an unexpected turn after the couple got into a heated argument as Jasmine said,

“Don’t try to f****** gaslight me. I didn’t know about Elizabeth.”

90 Days Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Matt opens up about his strained relationship to Andrei and Georgi

As Matt talked about his relationship with Jasmine, he seemingly admitted that he will be walking away and that he is not quite hopeful about the whole situation, Matt said:

“I don’t wanna be chained to a demon if I don’t have to be. Go back to Gino, you don’t have to give me a headache. Gino will you just forgive her and take her back.”

Andrei seemingly adviced Matt to not wait for Jasmine as he told,

“Did you really think you can f****** handle this for years? Or do this for your whole life. Like this is insanity. You don’t have to wait for her. Put the f****** paternity test in the game. You’re deep in the poop right now."

Georgi also weighed in in the conversation and told Matt,

“She’s with you. She tell you she love you then she tells you that she love Gino. She playing with everybody feelings. That’s why I get so upset. Somebody who play with feelings, that’s not good . Later on down the road, you can’t stop, even worse.”

As the Tell-All finally came to an end, Jasmine and Matt got in the car while Matt broke down in tears doubting about the real identity of Matilda, as he said:

“I remember at one point you said Dane lives in New York and you were going to New York. You were by yourself a lot. [Matilda] could be Dane’s. The kid’s blond. Dane is as well.”

Jasmine confronts Matt about his past

After Jasmine asked Matt about his previous living situation with Elizabeth, Matt initially denied any such claims as he went on to say,

“I wasn’t dating anybody. I don’t know I am not sure if I was. I was contemplating maybe staying in her house for like a month.”

However, Jasmine was not convinced enough and insisted that Matt lied about this to her,

“Because now we have a child and you lied to me, Matt.”

After the two got into an heated argument, Matt said,

“I don’t know she’s pissed off again. That’s how Jasmine is, this is not even mild. Wait till we reach the hotel. I got love for Jas, but I am so f****** tired. Every other week she has a meltdown of a lifetime. So, what am I gonna do?”

Stay tuned for more updates.