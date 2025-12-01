"Favorite Baddie of all time" – Bad Girls Club star Rocky Balboa praises Scotty’s growth and says she’d go against Big Lex for her

Bad Girls Club alum Rocky Balboa (Image via Instagram/@prettygrl_rocky)

In a recent Instagram Live, Bad Girls Club star Raquel "Rocky" Santiago, also known as Rocky Balboa, identified Baddies USA: Chapter 1 star Scotty as her favorite baddie of all time. She said,

"My favorite baddie of all time is Scotty! You wonder why, because once she came in, like an outsider, she came in as a soft girl, and she left as a bad b**ch."

During the livestream, Rocky further highlighted her support for Scotty and described her willingness to confront other cast members if necessary.

She referenced Big Lex specifically, stating she would fight for Scotty against her. Rocky also extended her congratulations to Scotty on her pregnancy and expressed positive wishes for her family.

Rocky Balboa highlights support for Scotty on Baddies USA: Chapter 1

Rocky’s Instagram live comments

Rocky Santiago detailed her admiration for Scotty’s transformation and her commitment to support her on and off screen.

She explained that she has a strong bond with Scotty and would fight for her, describing Scotty as her "b**ch." Additionally, she mentioned,

"I would fight for Scotty any day of the week though. If I was on baddies, if I did baddies, I would fight for Scotty."

Rocky also referred to a hypothetical partnership with Scotty, describing her as her other "Shanrock" and imagining a combined nickname, Rocklyn or Rockland, to represent their alliance.

She also extended her well-wishes to Scotty, acknowledging the milestone of becoming a parent and expressing congratulations on the birth of her baby.

She emphasized that being a "mom" is significant and noted her support for Scotty in this stage of her life.

Who is Rocky Santiago?

Raquel "Rocky" Santiago, born November 4, 1990, in Pine Grove, California, is known for her appearances on Bad Girls Club Season 10: Atlanta, All-Star Battle seasons 1 and 2, Season 11: Miami and Season 13: Redemption.

She is active on social media as @prettygrl_rocky on Instagram and Twitter. Rocky’s friendships on the show include Shannon Sarich, forming a duo known as "Shanrock," who is involved in anti-bullying campaigns.

She is also a mother of two: her first child, Noa and Matthew John, born in November 2025. Rocky has publicly shared personal milestones alongside her professional career.

Scotty’s announcement on Baddies USA

In episode 1 of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Scotty shared her pregnancy news with the cast. During her confessional, she said,

"I'm so nervous. I'm so, like, I'm happy, but I'm really happy that I got to tell these ladies because they are mothers. And they were very supportive and very sweet."

Scotty clarified that her pregnancy was planned, explaining that it was intentional and not a surprise, and confirmed that Lemmy would be the father and expected to be a supportive parent.

Other cast members responded positively, congratulating both Scotty and Lemmy. The announcement took place in a segment that emphasized cast interaction and mutual support.

Scotty shares news with the remaining cast

During episode 2, Scotty addressed the remaining cast members and shared her pregnancy news more broadly. She said,

"So I'm taking the floor because I want to let the girls know that I'm pregnant. And Lemmy is the papa."

She further described her earlier conversations with Sapphire, Chrishean, Rollie, Tommie, and DJ Sky.

During episode 2, Scotty expressed that both she and some of the cast members were crying during her pregnancy announcement, highlighting the emotional response to the news.

The episode also included reactions from other cast members.

Tinkaabellaaa acknowledged Scotty’s announcement while playfully calling her a "sneaky" cast member and congratulated her.

Big Lex noted that she and Scotty had not fully reconciled, indicating that while she was happy for Scotty, the news did not personally affect her.

Tavii remarked on the distinction that Scotty was expecting a "baby" rather than a different milestone, expressing approval of the announcement.

Stay tuned for more updates.