Married to Medicine season 12 episode 1: The cast addresses Dr. Heavenly's absence at the Sanders Polo Classic

Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Image Via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12 kicked off on November 30, 2025. Episode 1 drew attention to Dr. Heavenly's absence during the Sanders Polo Party.

Dr. Heavenly was recently in the news for running for Congress in Georgia’s District 13.

She is also a very successful dentist and has launched her mouthwash, Dr. Heavenly’s Extra Strength Medicated Rinse.

Heavenly has been married to Dr. Damon Kimes for 27 years.

She was introduced as a guest in the first season but became a permanent cast member on the show.

For season 12, she will make her appearance as a friend instead of a main cast member.

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 1: Toya talks about Dr. Heavenly’s absence during the Sanders Polo Party







The cast members met each other during the Sanders Polo party.

The unique part about the party was that there were no polo or horses.

During the party, Toya asks Jackie about Heavenly’s absence.

Jackie said:



“We got a text from Heavenly saying she couldn’t make it.”



After Toya expressed her surprise, Jackie humorously said:



“She didn’t really add but I know she is about to run for the Vice President of the United States of America, so she is starting that campaign early.”



But after Toya also joined in to laugh about the comment, she remarked:



“But she is really into politics. She is running for office.”



Toya did not take the news seriously and said that “nobody is voting her in the PTA.”

She again probed Jackie, asking if Heavenly is okay, to which Jackie replied:



“If it ain't my business, I can’t ask.”



Toya later shared in the confessional that she feels Dr. Heavenly’s absence has something to do with her son’s arrest.

She said:



“I don’t think, she is telling the truth right now. It can’t possibly be. The only thing, i can think about is keeping Heavenly away from this group, it must be her son Damon. That will be the only reason. Because she has never missed a group function in over 12 years.”



For those unversed, Dr. Heavenly’s son was charged with assault against a police officer earlier this year.

The incident happened in 2023 when Damon reportedly drove his car directly at a police officer at Georgia State University.

The case was put on hold in August, when Damon was given the opportunity to resolve it by completing community service and mental health counseling, among other requirements.

Further in the episode, while Jackie and Toya were discussing Heavenly’s absence, host Mimi chimed in saying:



“I asked her, and she said, 'We will talk about it.’ So, I respect that and I will.”



She later remarked in her confessional interview:



“Toya, just stop. I am not snooping through nothing. I am not snooping through, tipping, sneaking. No, leave my girl alone. "



Dr. Heavenly is running for Congress in Georgia's District 13.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2025, she discussed the election alongside cast member Quad.

Dr. Heavenly said:



“I grew up on government assistance. I’m the person that went to a double H.B.CU. They are trying to rip away the funds. I cannot sit stagnant and let my people just suffer.”



She also addressed her appearance on season 12 of Married to Medicine in the same interview.

Heavenly assured viewers that she is a “big part of the season.”

She added:



"But I’ve been so gracious that Bravo was able to be there for me and allow me to run for the campaign.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.