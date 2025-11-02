South Park's latest episode roasts Pam Bondi as a Trump 'Brown-noser'

South Park Season 28 via X @southpark

South Park has never shied from the absurd. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the long-running animated series hit its stride roasting American absurdities since 1997. Now in season 28, it keeps that bite sharp.

The Halloween special episode "The Woman in the Hat" aired on October 31, 2025 on Comedy Central. It dives headfirst into election year chaos. With Donald Trump back in the White House, the show amps up its Trump saga. This time it skewers Attorney General Pam Bondi as the President's most devoted lackey—a "brown-noser" in the crudest sense.

The term means a sycophant who flatters authority for gain. South Park makes it literal. Every time Bondi praises Trump, brown smears appear on her nose. It builds into a grotesque mask. The gag mirrors her real-life role: indicting Trump's critics like James Comey and Letitia James to stay in favor. Bondi's moves - suspending prosecutors for calling January 6 a "riot" - fuel the fire.

The episode blends meta self-critique with ghostly White House hijinks. Stan Marsh calls out the show's political rut. But Parker and Stone turn Bondi's loyalty into a literal mess.

The episode arrives amid real world tension. The White House called South Park "fourth-rate" just days prior. Parker and Stone weave Stan's burnout with Trump's demonic baby plot.

The episode opens with Stan fed up. He moves into his grandpa's nursing home amid the government shutdown. Randy loses his job. Stan tells the gang, "South Park sucks now because of all this political shit." He launches an online movement that explodes. Then comes the crypto twist: the boys create a meme coin for a pump-and-dump scam. Kyle's cousin Schwartz pitches it to Trump Jr., boasting it'll "make South Park great again." The scheme ties to White House approval, pulling Schwartz into the seance later.

In the White House, Trump and Satan argue over renovations. The East Wing is demolished for a ballroom, not a nursery for their baby. Satan snaps: "You promised a crib, not a dance floor." Stephen Miller, vampire-like, blames the demo for "unleashed wrath." Enter Melania Trump's ghost, face hidden under her purple UK visit hat. Trump asks: "What does it want?" He claims he's "never seen her before."

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren arrive. Bondi dominates. She praises Trump:

“We won’t let any harm come to the baby of the greatest president that ever lived. You are without equal, sir.”

Brown goop hits her nose. Dan Scavino says, "Pam, you got sh*t on your nose." She wipes; it spreads. By the third meeting, her face is a mask. The Warrens call it "rectoplasm"- 54% Filet-O-Fish, 28% Taco Bell, and Trump's semen. "I ate that," he mutters. Bondi indicts them for "falsifying data."

Bondi leads the seance. She channels spirits and accuses VP J.D. Vance of deception- a jab at his Thiel-funded plot to stop Satan's baby. Schwartz, lobbying for crypto, panics and confesses: "It's a giant money-laundering scheme for the rich." Bondi hits back: "We'll indict anyone who badmouths our president." It echoes her real suspensions of January 6 prosecutors.

Stan's coin crashes. He regrets his rant. Kyle says: "Things will go back to normal."

The White House had called South Park "fourth-rate"; Parker and Stone fire back. The episode ends with Trump staring at Melania's ghost, Satan cradling his belly, and Bondi wiping her face- the brown never comes off.

Bondi's roast is brutal. Her real indictments paint her as Trump's enforcer. Fans ate it up. "Rectoplasm" clips hit 2 million views on X in 24 hours. Pam Bondi didn't immediately respond to the Friday night Halloween episode, which was focused on making fun of her relationship with Trump, but she's previously pointed to this skepticism as it kind of relates to portraying officers of an immigration law enforcement agency in a negative light.

Watch episode 2 of South Park season 28 on Paramount+. New episodes hit Comedy Central on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET.

