Who was behind Alyssa Burkett’s brutal murder? Details analyzed from the latest episode of 20/20

ABC's 20/20: season 48, episode 10 (Image via ABC Network)

Andrew Beard carried out the brutal murder of Alyssa Burkett but his fiancée, Holly Elkins orchestrated the deadly plot driven by jealousy and a custody dispute. On October 2, 2020, the 24 year old mother was ambushed in the parking lot of her workplace, the Greentree Apartments in Carrollton, Texas.

As she sat in her car, a man in a black Ford Expedition pulled up beside her. He fired a shotgun through her window, hitting her in the head. Though gravely wounded, Burkett got out and ran toward the office door for help.

The attacker chased her down and stabbed her 44 times with a hunting knife, leaving her to die as coworkers rushed to aid her. This shocking attack stemmed from a bitter fight over custody of their one year old daughter, Willow, whom Alyssa Burkett shared with Beard. Months of harassment, including planted evidence and tracking devices built up to this violent end.

The case highlights the dangers of toxic relationships and unchecked obsession. For a deeper look, ABC's 20/20 episode Ride or Die hosted by John Quiñones aired on December 17, 2025, on ABC. It features exclusive interviews, including one with Beard from prison and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

20/20 on ABC: The deadly ambush on Alyssa Burkett

The shooting and killing happened on a sunny autumn morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. When Alyssa Burkett pulled her sedan into the Greentree Apartments parking lot, where she is an assistant office manager. Burkett had just left her daughter, Willow at day care and was beginning her day.

Witnesses including some coworkers waiting inside, heard a sharp, loud sound resembling a shotgun blast. They peered out to find Alyssa Burkett’s sedan with a broken window and blood within. The gunman convicted later as Andrew Beard was dressed in a black rain suit, dark clothes and a mask with a fake beard and makeup to mask his identity as a black man.

He shot through the passenger window once, hitting her in the head. Believing he had killed her, he drove away after a brief time. However, Burkett who was fighting for her life, managed to get out of the vehicle and walk about 20 feet towards the door of the office calling for help.

Beard got back to her on foot, grabbing her from behind and cutting and slashing her throughout her upper body, including her arteries. Some of her coworkers found her moaning and covered with blood at the door. Alyssa Burkett died shortly after, despite efforts to save her.

The custody battle and rising tensions

Alyssa Burkett and Andrew Beard met online a few years before the murder. Their relationship led to the birth of Willow in July 2019. Soon after, issues arose and they split. Beard, then 33 and earning more as a business owner, filed for primary custody, claiming Alyssa Burkett was unfit.

This sparked a heated legal fight that strained both sides. Burkett, a dedicated single mother worked hard to provide for Willow and sought fair visitation rights. Court records showed Beard's efforts to paint her negatively, including false reports.

Enter Holly Elkins, Beard's new fiancée, who moved in with him shortly after the breakup. Elkins jealous of Burkett's role as Willow's mother, pushed Beard to escalate the conflict. She wanted to build a family with Beard without Alyssa Burkett in the picture. Texts revealed her harsh words about Burkett, calling her names and urging Beard to act.

In the months before the killing, they harassed Burkett by planting drugs and a gun in her car, then tipping off police with fake tips. Elkins even scratched herself to blame Burkett's mother. A GPS tracker was found on Burkett's vehicle showing constant monitoring. These acts created fear and isolation for Alyssa Burkett who told friends she felt trapped in a nightmare.

Uncovering the plot through evidence

Detectives moved fast after the murder. Alyssa Burkett's mother, Teresa Collard named Beard as a suspect right away, citing the custody issues. A traffic stop hours later caught Beard in his white truck acting nervous. That night, police found the abandoned black Ford Expedition nearby bought by Beard just weeks earlier for cash.

Inside were traces of gunpowder, a fake beard with makeup and the hunting knife. Surveillance tied the SUV to Beard's home. Three days later, Beard surrendered and was charged with murder but phone records and texts pointed deeper.

A week before, Elkins texted Beard, "I hope you handle it" and stressed he must be "ride or die" for their future. Google searches on his device showed queries like removing gunpowder from hands. Elkins sat for a voluntary interview, feigning shock but her story unraveled.

FBI involvement revealed her role in the harassment scheme. Beard's later plea deal confession detailed how Elkins planned it all from the disguise to the escape. Evidence like call logs and witness statements built a clear case of conspiracy.

Trials and lasting impact

Andrew Beard pleaded guilty to murder in 2022, receiving 43 years in prison, eligible for parole at age 71. His deal helped convict Holly Elkins. In April 2024, a jury found her guilty of orchestrating the killing after a trial with damning texts and witness testimony.

She was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in August 2024, ensuring she spends her life behind bars. The case exposed how envy and control can lead to tragedy. Willow, now five, lives with her grandmother, Teresa Collard who adopted her. Collard describes Willow as a reminder of Alyssa Burkett with the same walk and spirit.

The family focuses on healing, though the loss remains deep. Beard's prison interview in the 20/20 episode shows no full remorse, blaming the tensions. Elkins' defense called a makeup expert to question the disguise but it failed.

Prosecutors stressed the premeditation, from stalking to the brutal method. The convictions brought some closure but Burkett's loved ones say justice can't replace her. Willow grows up knowing her mother's strength through stories.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.



