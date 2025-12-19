Delvin Mitchell’s brutal murder on The Murder Tapes: A complete timeline of events

When Evansville, Indiana, police react to a 911 call in January 2019, Delvin Mitchell, 25, is shot in the head and dies. Detectives start focusing on the murderers after gathering a variety of information from the community.

On 25, January,2019, a shocking tragedy happened on the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, which shocked the entire community. A 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell was killed in the middle of the road for no reason. Police identified this as a homicide.

This heinous act was explored in detail by Investigation Discovery in an episode titled "The Tipster," which was released on December 17, 2025. This horrifying incident led to a two year long investigation and on fine day after getting a subsequent tip and later digging deep and finding phone records, forensic analysis and federal assistance put the broken pieces of the case together and the murder weapon was found in a ditch, authorities were able to conclude the case after the arrest of a husband wife duo who were proven guilty.

Devin Mitchell was born on December 27, 1993, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Kenya Bryant and Don Mitchell. His loved ones remember him as a loving and caring soul. Delvin Mitchell’s family and friends were left heartbroken after learning about his homicide. A comprehensive chronology of the events depicted in The Murder Tapes can be found here.



Delvin Mitchell's tragic death - Complete Timeline

January 24–25, 2019 — The crucial hours of the tragedy



On 24th January 2025, the day before the tragedy happened. Delvin communicated with multiple people through phone calls and messaging, and while investigating, officials found out that he was about to meet someone at night. Mitchell was close to the meeting spot just before he passed away, according to phone data.

January 25, 2019 — The shooting and crime scene evidence



After midnight, there was a situation of panic in Evansville when police reported firing on the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue. The police found Delvin Mitchell dead in the driver's seat with a single gunshot wound to the head. It was reported as the first homicide in the city of Evansville. While investigating, the police found no weapon but recovered spent shell casings near the vehicle, which indicates that the gunshot was fired from very close by. They also checked the surveillance footage from the nearby houses, but just saw a strange vehicle entering the crime scene. The police even went through Delvin’s phone, but found no concrete evidence, and Mitchell’s system was clear of alcohol and narcotics. The lawsuit began to stagnate.

2019: A weapon, a tip, and new suspects

In 2019, during the investigation, the police got a tip that Amber Brewer, someone who talked to Mitchell before his death. This small tip helped the police find out the truth. The tip was appropriate, and it led to Amber’s husband, Justin Brewer, who was a convicted criminal. Through this tip and later the call records, it was confirmed that Mitchell and Amber were in touch with each other before his death.

Later in June 2019, the FBI investigation bureau team found a .40 calibre gun, which was the weapon used to kill Delvin Mitchell. They also found a witness who confirmed the Brewers were there at the crime scene.

2020–2021 — Arrests, trial, and resolution



In September 2019, Amber was arrested for helping in the crime, but later her charges were dismissed. Whereas Justin Brewer had been detained in November 2019 on federal gun charges. The state's murder case was postponed when both later entered guilty pleas in federal court. Authorities presented solid proof, mobile phone data, and security footage during the start of Justin Brewer's murder trial in May 2021. Justin was sentenced to 85 years of prison time.

Finally, Mitchell’s family got the justice and much-needed closure from the case.

