Is there going to be a new episode of South Park Season 28 tonight? Streaming details, what to expect and more

South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, returns with a new episode on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The animated satire has been releasing new episodes biweekly and is now on its third episode of Season 28. Titled Sora Not Sorry, it will air on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available for streaming on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

In the previous episode, The Woman in the Hat, the showrunners doubled down on calling out President Donald Trump and his federal administration, which includes figures like Attorney General Pam Bondi and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and FCC Chair Brendan Carr also makes an appearance, alongside a ghostly version of First Lady Melania Trump, in theme with Halloween.

Stan’s remark about South Park becoming too political comes across as a moment of self-awareneess, but does not deter the narrative from its usual direction. Alongside the introduction of “South Park Sucks” cryptocurrency, and Kyle Schwartz meeting Donald Trump Jr., the episode also moves forward with the Trump and Satan arch and the anticipated birth of the Antichrist. The situation allows Peter Thiel and JD Vance to get together and try and manipulate events to their advantage.

What to expect from South Park season 28 episode 3

Butters’ Al revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality.



Watch an all-new episode of South Park, Wednesday, November 12th at 10/9c on Comedy Central and stream next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/lo3IKGnjfW — South Park (@SouthPark) November 11, 2025

Ever since South Park returned to the screen in 2025, a year into the second Donald Trump presidency with season 27, the show has often taken potshots at the incumbent POTUS, his federal administration as well as their MAGA fanbase. However, a 20-second teaser for their new episodes suggests that the narrative may momentarily shift its focus in season 28 episode 3.

On Tuesday, South Park’s official X account shared a teaser from Comedy Central hinting at what’s to come in Wednesday’s upcoming episode.

“Butters’ Al revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality,” read the caption.

The 15-second promo clip shared in the post offers a glimpse of South Park’s satire on artificial intelligence, showing Kyle shouting at Butters while standing with Stan and Kenny in the hallway of South Park Elementary.

He warns him against a nefarious use of AI technology, to which Butters simply replies, “Eh, what’s gonna happen?”

The victim of Butter’s action is apparently his girlfriend Charlotte, who is seen standing with her friends in the school bathroom, staring angrily at her phone. One of them advises her to escalate whatever Butters has done to the principal. What happens next will be revealed in the episode itself.

How to watch South Park Season 28

New episodes of South Park season 28 air on Comedy Central on alternate Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and are made available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers two U.S. subscription tiers: the “Essential” plan at $7.99/month (ad-supported), and the “Premium” plan at $12.99/month (ad-free) including live TV and Showtime content. With either plan, you’ll be able to watch full episodes of Season 28 and access past seasons for binge-watching.

