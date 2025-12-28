Where was The Choral filmed? All filming locations revealed

The Choral is a 2025 British historical drama directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by Alan Bennett. It is their fourth collaboration and Bennett's first original screenplay in over a decade.
Filming took place entirely in Yorkshire from May to fall 2024. The primary location was the UNESCO World Heritage site of Saltaire, near Bradford, which doubled as Ramsden, featuring its Victorian mills, streets and canal.
Ralph Fiennes stars as the strict conductor Dr Henry Guthrie. The main cast includes Roger Allam as Alderman Bernard Duxbury, Mark Addy as Joe Fytton, Alun Armstrong as Mr Trickett, Robert Emms, Simon Russell Beale and young actors like Taylor Uttley and Emily Fairn.
Set in 1916 during World War I, the film is set in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of Ramsden. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025.
The UK theatrical release was on November 7, 2025, with a limited US release starting on December 25, 2025, via Sony Pictures Classics.
The production drew on authentic Yorkshire sites to create a realistic 1916 industrial town atmosphere.
Some additional interiors were built at Versa Studios in Leeds.
In 1916, with World War I claiming most of the adult men from Ramsden's choral society, the group risked canceling their ambitious plans.
Local leaders hire Dr Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes), a demanding conductor recently back from Germany. This raises suspicions in the wartime anti-German climate. To survive, they recruit teenage boys and, in a bold move, some girls who are too young for the front.
Guthrie pushes the mixed choir hard to perform Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius, deliberately choosing an English composer over German ones.
The film follows their rehearsals amid grief, loss and fear. As conscription age drops and telegrams arrive, music becomes a source of community strength, joy and quiet defiance against the war's horrors.
It mixes humour from Bennett's sharp dialogue with touching moments of resilience and the power of choral singing.
The Choral is in limited theatrical release in the US (starting December 25) and is still playing in select UK cinemas. It will be released nationwide on January 16, 2026.
No official streaming or VOD release has been announced at this time.
It is distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, so future availability may come on platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV after the theatrical window.
