Hyoni and Alessandro’s journey inside the pods on Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy follows singles who are seeking emotional connections without getting a visual impression of each other.

In the latest season, Hyoni and Alessandro were two of the participants who formed a strong bond during the pod phase.

The pods provided them with the opportunity to discuss their lives, values and expectations openly, even when physically apart. After a few dates, their conversations went from general topics to personal experiences, family dynamics, and future plans.

Hyoni, who revealed that she is from South Korea, discussed her upbringing, her relationship with her parents, and what she considered essential in a partnership. Alessandro discussed his daily life, his feelings about meeting new people outside his routine and his very close relationship with his family.

Their time in the pods was spent talking about communication, conflict, intimacy, and where they might live in the future.

As time passed, both of them demonstrated emotional openness in their discussions. They discussed being away from their families, cultural differences and the concept of building a future together.

Their pod experience became the foundation of their love story, which was the main storyline of the first episodes, highlighting how regular communication strengthened their bond before they met in person.

Early conversations and growing connection in Love Is Blind: Italy

Hyoni was introduced in episode 2, where she met Alessandro during a pod date. She informed him that she came from South Korea, and he revealed that the country was one of the places he wanted to visit.

Their first talks were mostly about the things they did during the day and what sports, running, and working out they were involved in. Hyoni went on to say that she liked to love the inside rather than the outside of a person's face or body.

When Alessandro asked her what mattered most in a relationship, Hyoni said,

“I think it’s really important to be able to overcome difficult moments together. A couple should always find a way to argue in a healthy way.”

She later shared that she felt a sense of well-being during their conversation and noticed a connection through his voice alone.

Before one of their later dates, Alessandro expressed a desire to understand whether he could be attractive through conversation and personality. He also said he was interested in meeting people who were different from those in his usual routine.

After a discussion about their previous interaction, Hyoni clarified that she had felt happy and had thought about him outside the pods. She said,

“I went running and thought about you. I went to the sauna and then to bed thinking about you.”

These exchanges marked a shift toward more personal communication.

Family, emotions and future plans discussion in Love Is Blind: Italy

As their pod dates continued, Hyoni and Alessandro began talking about family and long-term plans. Alessandro asked whether they could spend time living in Milan and also in Asia.

Hyoni responded that she would be open to her future child spending time with her parents as well. While discussing her parents seeing her child grow up, she became emotional.

Alessandro also spoke about his parents, who live nearby and reflected on them growing older. He said,

“So, I can’t imagine what it must be like to be so far away.”

Hyoni then explained her relationship with her parents, noting that she was closer to her mother and more distant from her father, who had been strict with her. She shared,

“To this day, I use very formal language with my father, like, I address him as ‘sir.’”

As she spoke, Alessandro became emotional and said he wished he could hug her at that moment. Hyoni responded that she wished she could hold his hand. In the women’s lounge, Hyoni later shared that she felt clear about who she wanted.

Their pod journey ended with both participants expressing emotional understanding shaped by shared conversations rather than physical presence.

